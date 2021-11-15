Pix: Check out the main frauds and how to protect yourself | Economy

Writing 1Billion Financial Education Pix already has over 100 million users

Pix was launched a year ago and today has more than 101.3 million individual users. According to data from the Central Bank, the instant payment system increased from 144.4 million transactions in December, the first full month of operation, to 500 million in April and reached one billion in September, the latest figure released by the monetary authority.

Most of the transactions are still between people, reaching 75% of the total — there are 105.2 million registered CPFs. But payments from people to companies have been going up. In December, it was only 6%, it doubled in April and reached 16% in October.

Challenge comes from security

Despite the massive adhesion of users to the new service, experts point to the need to improve security issues. The spread of Pix as the best payment method has attracted the attention of fraudsters. Although there is no data available on the number of scams of this kind applied in the country, the Central Bank (BC) has restricted the limit of overnight transfers, after cases of lightning kidnappings and account withdrawals through instant transfers.

In addition, last month, BC revealed that the leak of 395,009 user keys. According to the monetary authority, hackers used two bank accounts and accessed data from the Transactional Account Identifier Directory (Dict).

For Pedro Saliba, lawyer and researcher Associação Data Privacy Brasil, in the second year of operations, integration and cooperation between different agencies will be necessary to offer more security, especially in the implementation of new Pix functionalities, such as Pix Saque (in commercial establishments) and Pix Change:

“Integration between the Central Bank, the Federal Police and the National Data Protection Authority will be necessary to curb the increase in the number of scams. The issue also involves prevention, and we need to foster a culture of data protection”, suggests the researcher: “The best way not to fall for scams is to be suspicious. If someone asks for a transfer or codes, it is necessary to be suspicious. The scammers work with emotions or urgencies.”

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) warns that the registration of Pix keys must also be done directly through the official channels of financial institutions, such as banking applications, internet banking and branches, or by contacting the customer with the call center. In addition, the consumer must not click on links received by email, WhatsApp, social networks and SMS, which direct the user to an alleged registration of the Pix key.

“The Pix system must be improved with the implementation of the payment reversal. Users must also reduce the maximum daily transfer limit in the application itself”, evaluates Pedro Duarte Pinho, partner at FAS Advogados in the Payment Means and Fintechs area.

The main frauds and how to protect yourself

Banking Applications:

Users should be careful when using the apps in public places and on public transport. If the person is robbed or has the cell phone stolen with the device unlocked, the criminal can gain access to the banking application and make transfers via Pix. Do not use the “remember/save password” feature in browsers and websites.

False employees:

The victim receives contact from the scammer, posing as an employee of the bank or financial company, offering help to register the Pix key, or stating the need to perform a test, inducing a bank transfer to be made to the scammer’s account.

Bug hit:

A message on social networks states that Pix has some flaw in its operation, the so-called bugs, and it is possible to earn twice the amount that was transferred to random keys. However, the victim, in practice, will send money to the scammers.

Phishing:

Attacks use real-looking messages to get the individual to provide sensitive information such as passwords and card numbers. Beware of any message you receive via email or social media, especially those that have links or ask for personal data.

WhatsApp Cloning:

The scammers create a message on WhatsApp stating that they are from companies with which the victims have relationships or records. From this, the security code is requested, sent by SMS by the application, stating that it is an update, maintenance or registration confirmation. After cloning, they request Pix transfers to the victim’s contacts.