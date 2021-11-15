Portugal coach explains what revolted Cristiano Ronaldo after losing his spot: ‘Outburst’

Portugal lost the direct spot in the World Cup to Serbia, and Cristiano Ronaldo recalled controversy with refereeing in the first round.

Portugal lost at home 2-1 to the Serbia this sunday and saw the direct berth to the 2022 World Cup slip away between the fingers. After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo gestured to opposing players, he looked disgusted and he even sat down on the lawn, moved.

The coach of the Portuguese team, Fernando Santos, addressed his star’s attitude at a press conference. “It’s his outburst,” he said.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Nobody was explaining anything. He was telling the other guy that there (in Serbia) he had scored a goal in the last minute and the referee did not validate. That’s what he was saying at the time”, he clarified.

“It’s perfectly normal. Now nobody goes after a game to explain what happened or didn’t happen. I went to raise the players’ heads”, he added.

In the first round match between Serbia and Portugal for the qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo scored what would be the winning goal by 3-2 in stoppage time. The ball crossed the line completely and only later did a Serbian defender cut the play. Without VAR, Dutch referee Danny Makkelie failed to validate the goal and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal x Serbia Gualter Slice/Getty Images

With the result, Portugal finished group A of the European qualifiers with 17 points, three less than the leader Serbia, which is classified for the World Cup. O Portuguese team, as runner-up, will play a round-trip play-off against another team from the continent, yet to be defined, in the so-called “recap”. The winner will also have a place at the World Cup in Qatar.