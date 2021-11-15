President of São Paulo speaks of sadness after defeat and asks for unity: “We have to work” | São Paulo

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, used social media after the defeat by Flamengo, by 4-0, this Sunday, at Morumbi, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, to talk about the sadness at the moment experienced by the club and ask for union.

– The feeling is one of sadness. Everyone knows the challenges we face. Therefore, my focus is on recovering the institution. The commitment will be in our football. We know that united we have to work, and a lot, to return to the path on which our dear Tricolor has to be – he wrote.

Until the last round of the Brazilian Championship, Julio Casares still believed that the dispute for a place in the next Libertadores was possible.

1 of 2 President Julio Casares , of São Paulo — Photo: Henrique Toth President Julio Casares, of São Paulo — Photo: Henrique Toth

Carlos Belmonte, football director, also spoke via social networks:

– We are sad like all São Paulo fans. We knew that rebuilding would not be easy. We will continue to work convinced that it is possible, but that we will have to be even firmer and stronger.

However, the speech began to change mainly tonight after the team frustrated the more than 47,000 fans who attended the Morumbi. Tricolor has not won for three games.

The result made São Paulo remain in 15th place in the Brasileirão and park in the 38 points gained. The distance to the drawdown zone is getting smaller.

Tricolor tries to recover in the tournament next Wednesday, at 20:30, at Allianz Parque, against Palmeiras.

