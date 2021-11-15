Projection: know when Rooster can be champion of the Brasileirão Serie A

At this point in the championship, it is no longer discussed whether Atlético will be the champion of the Brasileirão Serie A, but when it will happen. Check, below, the projections, in comparison with the teams that can postpone this confirmation – Flamengo and Palmeiras.

At this moment, Galo is leader with 68 points, against 60 for Vulture and 58 for Porco. By all accounts, the champion’s cry cannot happen in the next round, when the team from Minas Gerais takes Athletico-PR, Rio de Janeiro, Corinthians, and São Paulo, São Paulo – if Atlético win and the others lose, it will be 11 points ahead with six games to go, that is, with 18 points up for grabs.

The same happens in the next round, which will be played at the weekend – Atlético x Juventude; International x Flemish; Fortaleza x Palmeiras. If alvinegro wins both games and competitors lose theirs, the distance to the lead will be 14 points with 15 still in dispute, that is, even remotely, it can be reached.

As of the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship, Massa has the opportunity to celebrate, as there is a direct confrontation, against Palmeiras, which will be focused on the final of the Copa Libertadores, precisely against Flamengo. Palmeiras x Atlético will be on the 23rd, a Tuesday. But to win the title on this occasion, the club depends on mistakes from opponents.

On the 36th, the chances are more real: 11/28 (Sunday) – Atlético x Fluminense; 11/30 (Tuesday) – Flamengo x Ceará; 11/30 (Tuesday) – Cuiabá x Palmeiras. Assuming that Galo and the competitors win every game so far, and that the BH club win the three points against alviverde, “fat” in the lead would be eight points, and there would still be nine more in the dispute.

In short, considering these projections, Galo can finally celebrate the Brazilian title after 50 years from the 35th round, with more chances in the 36th. But as there are 11 games of these three teams in dispute in these next four rounds, a lot can still happen.

According to the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Atlético have a 96.4% chance of being champion, while Flamengo has 3.1% and Palmeiras 0.49%.

