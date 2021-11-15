Protagonist of “Winter, The Dolphin” dies in an aquarium in the US

Winter, the female dolphin who learned to swim with a prosthesis after losing her tail and whose story served as the inspiration for two thrilling films, died on Thursday (11), said the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where she resided.

“Animal care specialists across the country worked to treat her gastrointestinal abnormality. The CMA family is devastated,” says a statement from the aquarium.

“While we are heartbroken over Winter’s death, we take comfort in the knowledge that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance of survival. We work with marine mammal experts and specialists across the country to provide you with the best care available,” said veterinarian Shelly Marquardt in a statement.

“I am honored to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals that they gave their all for Winter,” she added.

The female dolphin was taken to the aquarium to be cared for after she got tangled up in a crab trap when she lost her tail. She was able to learn to swim with a replacement prosthesis.

The 2011 movie “Winter The Dolphin,” starring Harry Connick Jr. and Ashley Judd, is based on the Winter story, as is the 2014 sequel “Winter The Dolphin 2.” Both films featured Winter herself.

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, the film’s producers, released a joint statement about Winter’s death.

“Winter was an extraordinary creature. She has inspired millions of people across the world with her courage, strength and joy. He may no longer be with us in body, but his indomitable spirit will continue to live in the lives of all those she has touched,” they wrote.

Connick Jr. paid tribute to Winter on Instagram and shared his condolences with the aquarium team.

“The CMA team expresses its deep gratitude to the thousands of people around the world who have sent messages of love for Winter,” adds the aquarium’s statement. “She truly inspired hope and was loved by millions of people around the world.”

*This article has been translated. Read the original, in Spanish