Providers charge Cade for access to agreements with operators for the sale of Oi Mobile

The association representing the country’s regional internet providers asked the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to make public the draft of the agreement proposed to TIM (TIMS3), Vivo (VIVT3) and Claro for the antitrust body to approve the slicing of the network Oi’s mobile phone (OIBR3; OIBR4) among its competitors.

The request came from the Brazilian Association of Telecommunications Service Providers (Telcomp) in an email attached to the process last Friday night (12).

The sale of Oi’s mobile network to rivals was agreed upon for R$ 16.5 billion in an auction held in December last year. Since then, it has been waiting for Cade’s approval. In turn, regional providers see risks in market concentration, as many depend on the networks of large telecoms to provide their internet services.

Earlier this month, the General Superintendence of Cade recommended the approval of the deal, provided that it is accompanied by counterparts provided for in an Agreement on Control of Concentrations (ACC), such as the sharing of access networks, the leasing of spectrum and the offer of roaming to regional operators, among other points.

The problem, in Telcomp’s view, is that the details of the ACC have not been published. Cade made public only an opinion in which it presents the analysis of market concentration and the guidelines for the agreement to be signed with TIM, Vivo and Claro. But the association of providers considers this too little to be able to analyze the consequences for the sector.

“The referred ACC draft and the respective arguments presented by the applicants (TIM, Vivo and Claro) are unavailable in the public records of this concentration act, making it impossible for TelComp to manifest itself”, he argued.

“The opinion of Cade’s general superintendence is quite generic as to what is covered by such ACC draft, so that it is absolutely impracticable for TelComp to carry out a proper analysis regarding the adequacy and sufficiency of the terms and conditions of such agreement to address the recognized competitive risks of the operation”, he added.

“The confidentiality of the ACC draft is beneficial only to the applicants themselves”, he added. TelComp also asked to suspend the counting of the 30-day period for manifestations on the matter.

