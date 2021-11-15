Raízen and Shell to supply 2G ethanol to Ferrari in the 2022 F1 season

THE root (ROOT4), and the shell closed an agreement with Ferrari to supply second-generation, high-performance ethanol to the Formula 1 team next year, when the main motorsport category starts using a 10% blend of biofuel in gasoline (E10).

70-year-old partner of Ferrari, Shell hopes that the product’s exposure on the racetracks will attract more consumers to the renewable fuel, as global initiatives to decarbonise the energy matrix gather strength, such as measures by India to anticipate the use of greater ethanol blends in gasoline .

Raízen, a giant in the bioenergy and sugar sector – Shell’s joint venture with the Brazilian conglomerate cosan (CSAN3) – is one of the few companies in the world with a commercial scale supply of second-generation (2G) ethanol, which has up to 86% less greenhouse gas emissions than fossil fuel.

The second-generation ethanol to be used by Ferrari, which has the same chemical composition as the common fuel, in addition to Shell’s V-Power technology, is made from straw and sugarcane bagasse, residues that were previously left over in the fields and in the production process, which undergo a hydrolysis and double fermentation treatment.

The process, already used at a Raízen unit in the interior of São Paulo, still provides an increase in ethanol production of up to 50% without increasing the planted area, since it uses waste as a raw material, according to Raízen.

The company has already started work on a second plant of the so-called cellulosic ethanol, which will increase the company’s annual capacity of ethanol 2G from around 40 million to approximately 120 million liters in 2023.

“It’s just the beginning, remember that we have 4 billion liters of first generation ethanol production and we can reach up to 2 billion liters of second generation advanced fuel, without planting an additional acre, everything can be done in the same area, it’s amazing in environmental terms,” ​​he told Reuters the CEO of Raízen, Ricardo Mussa.

According to him, each new second-generation ethanol production unit, with a capacity for 85 million liters, would require investments between 800 million and 1 billion reais.

“We have the potential to go up to 20 to 25 units (of second-generation ethanol), depending on the amount of biomass,” stated Mussa, noting that in the case of cellulosic fuel, sugarcane juice is not used, as in the case of the first product. generation.

First row

With the agreement, the companies believe that partner Ferrari will be able to start ahead of other teams, which will eventually be led to use first-generation ethanol, since the E10 blend is an initial step by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), you want Formula 1 to have fuels fully sustainable by 2025.

“We will not sell second-generation ethanol to other teams, they will have to do, they will have to do so to try and compete,” said Executive Vice President of Shell Mobility, István Kapitány, anticipating the disclosure of the initiative to Reuters.

The companies are also working so that Ferrari, which is far from the two leading manufacturers this season (Mercedes and Red Bull), can also increase its competitiveness with the new fuel next year, agreed Kapitány, when asked about the matter.

“There is great expectation regarding the formula for this fuel for next season, and we believe that Ferrari will get better and better, and increase its competitiveness,” said Kapitány.

The Shell executive also pointed out that, just as the company’s fuels and lubricants used by Formula 1 are then used by consumers around the world, it will be no different with second-generation ethanol.

He pointed out that the company already sells billions of liters of renewable fuels worldwide, especially in the Brazil, which adopts a mixture of 27% anhydrous ethanol in the Gasoline. The country’s flex cars can still run only on hydrated ethanol.

“When you have these three things, good performance, sustainability and it’s also commercially viable, when our consumers can use it, then it’s a good business proposition,” he said of the partnership with Ferrari in 2G.

The companies have not disclosed financial details of the Ferrari deal.