Red Alert is Netflix’s biggest debut in history, stars say

Red alert had the best premiere of an original film in the history of the Netflix, according to posts on the social networks of the three stars of the action feature, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Check out the celebrations below.

The actors did not provide exact figures for the opening day of the film, which entered the Netflix catalog last Friday (12), after a quick tour of selected cinemas. While it hasn’t commented on the record on its networks, the streaming platform has reposted ads from the stars of Red alert.

“Congratulations to our entire team! Can’t wait for Taylor’s Version)”, joked Reynolds, referring to the recent release of the album Red (Taylor’s Version), in Taylor Swift.

“This is wonderful! What can I say? You guys [fãs] they’re amazing, and they’re the reason we make these movies. Very grateful and excited!”, wrote Gadot.

The Rock, in turn, posted a video on Instagram celebrating the news, as well as the 92% approval of the film’s audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I’m f*cking impressed by these numbers. I love you guys, and I appreciate it so much on behalf of Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, plus our producers and our team, our partners on Netflix. All of this in one day!”, he said.

In Red alert, FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson) is tasked with hunting down and capturing one of the most wanted people in the world, art thief Bishop (Gadot). Throughout his mission, however, he finds himself forced to join forces with another criminal from the art world, Nolan Booth (Reynolds).

The direction and script are by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with the action star in a spy and a half and Skyscraper: Boundless Courage. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

