Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro Plus receive system update to MIUI 12.5.8

Newly launched in the Chinese market, the models Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro Plus started to receive in recent days a new update for the operating system that promises to come with fixes and improvements in performance. According to information from the GizChina website, the new version of has the nomenclature of MIUI 12.5.8.0.RKTCNXM and has the size of 239 MB. Among the improvements, we highlight the correction of the problem that made loading slow in some scenarios.

The system also received improvements in performance and memory usage, which were not very detailed, new features in the calling experience, and the content of the Google’s Android Security Pack for the month of November. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro Plus variants were released with Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface. There is still no information about a future update for the newcomer version 12 of the little google robot.