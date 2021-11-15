Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has a battery capable of charging fully in 15 minutes

Unsurprisingly, Chinese manufacturers have been investing in more powerful chargers in order to reduce the total time that cell phones spend in the socket. In a response on the Weibo social network, Redmi boss Lu Weibing confirmed that the Note 11 Pro Plus is capable of receiving a full charge in 15 minutes. The comment came in a repost from a post by Xiaomi’s own subsidiary, which put a phrase that insinuated that the smartphone was taking a break from a football game to get full. See below:

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is the most advanced model of the Chinese company’s new line of devices. The great advantage of this device is precisely the support for ultra-fast charging of 120W, for its battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh. The number is practically double that of the Redmi Note 11 Pro version, which reaches up to 67W. To be compatible with such power, the Plus counts on multi-pole double chain (MTW) ​​batteries to efficiently reduce the load impedance and temperature rise, so as not to allow everything to damage the equipment.

In its other specifications, the cell phone comes equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen, with a rate of 120 Hz; MediaTek Dimension 920 chipset; 6 or 8 GB of RAM memory; and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. In the rear camera set, there is a 108MP Samsung HM2 main sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. As for selfies, there’s the 16 MP front lens. To complete it, there is the biometric reader on the side and Android 11 as the operating system, under the MIUI 12.5 interface. What is your rating on the charging time of Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus? Interact with us!

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.