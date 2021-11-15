Reference hospital in Covid is discharged this Monday to the last patient with the disease

RIO — What in the critical phases of the pandemic seemed unlikely in the short term — the release of the last patient with Covid-19 at the Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital, in Acari, North Zoa, a reference for the treatment of the disease in Rio — will occur this Monday afternoon. Thursday, according to a forecast by the City of Rio. It is the last step of a marathon faced by the health professionals of the unit, who, this year alone, took care of around 10,800 people infected with the coronavirus. From the crowded wards and ICUs to the scenario of just seven hospitalized with Covid last Thursday, the change is drastic. And, since the end of September, it has allowed for a transition so that, instead of being exclusively dedicated to the demand of the global health crisis, the unit puts its 420 beds and its modernized technological park at the service of patients with all types of pathology.

Outpatient care has already been resumed, and almost all inpatient vacancies have been regulated for those without Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). Later this month, the surgical center should be reopened and, in early December, a post-Covid rehabilitation center will be delivered to the population, highlights the hospital’s management.

For the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, there is no doubt that vaccination and the adhesion of cariocas to the campaign make this comeback. Of the seven patients with Covid on Thursday, he points out, only one had the full vaccination schedule.

Meanwhile, in the comings and goings of Ronaldo Gazolla’s corridors, where professionals repeat that the last 20 months seem to have lasted several years, they were so exhausting, nursing coordinator Joyce Nogueira sums up the current feeling: it is a duty fulfilled.

— It’s as if we can breathe, even with a mask. The shifts are lighter, without that fear for patients, for us and also for our family, which we feared to contaminate – she says, since March 2020 on the front lines against Covid.

Elective surgeries

Unit director, Roberto Rangel never loses his memory of the countless times he watched, from his living room window, during one of the main accesses to the hospital, the overwhelming pain of families receiving the news of the death of a loved one. Today, starting the workday without a single death recorded the night before is an injection of optimism. Based on this new perspective and on an epidemiological analysis of the pandemic, he says, it was possible to gradually start to change the profile of the hospital. For the doctor, it’s like “starting from scratch”.

— The investments to face the pandemic will leave a hospital revitalized. Before, it had never come close to its operational capacity, having had a maximum of 240 beds. Now, let’s keep Ronaldo Gazolla with its current 420 beds, 240 just from CTI. Their transformation to care for other pathologies is complex. Like it or not, we spent almost two years working on a single disease. We are reviewing all processes, protocols and dimensions – explains Rangel, stating that the technical team of 3,500 employees will be maintained.

The reopening of the operating room is scheduled for the next few days. Instead of a block with three rooms, as there was in the past, there will be two surgical blocks, with nine rooms. As has been the case since its inauguration in 2008, Ronaldo Gazolla will continue to be the network’s rearguard, with no open-door emergency, but receiving patients referred from other units. Thus, elective procedures will take place there, such as hernia, gallbladder and thyroid surgeries. And, when the center is fully operational, Rangel calculates, the level of one thousand surgeries per month should be reached.

He further reveals that there won’t be a dedicated Covid-19 ward at the hospital. If the indicators of the pandemic continue to evolve, patients with the coronavirus that may arrive will stay in isolation beds throughout the unit, also intended for those with other diseases that need similar measures, such as tuberculosis.

On an outpatient basis, however, the post-Covid rehabilitation center will be opened to assist those living with sequelae of coronavirus infection.

— We will have motor and respiratory physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychologists, various medical specialties, such as otolaryngology, cardiology, angiology, nephrology, pulmonology… In short, it is a robust team, proportional to the universe of patients we know will need this care — says Rangel .

concerns

According to him, the objective in this next stage is to maintain the level of services provided and the credibility gained by Gazolla in the pandemic.

– Saying that we are going to discharge the last patient brings the emotion of seeing how much suffering was great, but it is coming to an end. At the same time, it brings concern, because we know that there are people who refuse to be immunized. And it is essential that they understand that only the vaccine will give us the security to maintain this situation. Vaccination is the only way out to have peace of mind from now on and move on with our lives – reinforces the director.

Soranz makes the same appeal. He recalls that, in some countries in Europe, there is a new increase in the number of Covid cases, precisely in those places with low vaccination coverage. In Rio, the population’s response to the immunization campaign, he says, leaves less room for setbacks. However, there are two points on which maximum attention should be paid:

— The first is the possibility of a variant that goes beyond the protection of the vaccine. The other is, over time, a decline in the effectiveness of immunizers. That’s why we’ve already tried to get everyone under 50 to get one more dose.

The gains from keeping the pandemic under control multiply. At Ronaldo Gazolla, on Friday night, according to the Hospital Census of the Municipal Health Department, the occupancy rate was 66%, with 278 beds used in care, the vast majority of patients without Covid. Another 131 were free, however, already reserved to house new inmates.

Alessandréa Lopes, from the hospital’s nursing division, says that, in recent weeks, as new beds were no longer exclusive to fighting the coronavirus, they were soon occupied by people who were in the queue waiting for a transfer:

— It’s so fast that we are left wondering: where were all these patients?

BRL 17 million invested

Last Thursday, Alê, as he is called by his colleagues, was passing through CTI 4 at Gazolla, still surprised by a reality completely different from that of months ago, when the intensive care unit was full, with professionals dressed from head to toe, running to help whoever cried out for help. It is currently one of the CTIs that no longer have Covid patients. And, despite the seriousness of the inmates currently, it doesn’t remember the atmosphere of constant work and mourning that lived there. When Alê went to the place, on Thursday morning, he was even close to starting visiting hours, something unimaginable so recently.

– This contact was sorely missed in the period of isolation. One of the main lessons learned in recent months is that we must take care of those who are hospitalized, also thinking about the family that is out there. The pandemic leaves us with a legacy of how important it is to facilitate the relationship between the family and the patient – says the health professional.

At that time, in one of the infirmaries on the same floor, the caregivers were already visiting their relatives and friends. Sonia Maria Fernandes was in the company of caregiver Fernanda Castelano Muniz, who emphasized the importance of this proximity:

“I spend the day with her, which is essential for her well-being. It’s the affection, the patience to give food, because she has difficulties to eat.

Whoever arrives, visitor or patient, also notices a hospital with up-to-date infrastructure. Soranz points out that, in recent months, only R$ 300 million were allocated to Ronaldo Gazolla for funding. Investments reached R$ 17 million, including partnerships with the private sector, such as Ambev, which supported the revision of the entire hospital’s air conditioning network, as well as the voluntary social movement UniãoBR, which restored the elevators.

“During the pandemic, the hospital was mostly renovated,” he says.