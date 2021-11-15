Renato Augusto, from Corinthians, is in Tite’s crosshairs and could be called up for the national team again in 2022

Midfielder returned to Timão in the middle of this year, after 5 and a half years in China, and has a name speculated in a possible return to the Brazilian national team

Corinthians repatriated midfielder Renato Augusto in August and, in the player’s first months for Timão, the readaptation process is clear. After more than 5 years in Chinese football, the shirt 8 has alternated between good and bad performances for the São Paulo team, while still not reaching the best physical shape to support the rhythm of matches in Brazil.

But the player’s name can now be quoted to the Brazilian team again. According to information from UOL Esporte, coach Tite and the CBF technical committee evaluate and consider a possible return of the midfielder to the Amarelinha squad in 2022. The same source of information highlights that, in the view of the Brazil selector, Renato could already be on the last lists, but the difficulty to regain the best game rhythm influenced Renato to remain absent.

For Tite, Renato Augusto has the advantage of having a good understanding of the form of the game he wants to play, as well as having the ability to play the role of midfielder on the finish line and pass in the attacking field that the coach is looking for. The partnership between them worked very well at Corinthians, between 2013 and 2015, and at the Brazilian team, between 2016 and 2018, when Renato was called up for the last time.

Tite’s trusted player, Renato Augusto was remembered by the coach even when he was in Chinese football, defending the Beijing Gouan shirt. The shirt 8 stood out in the World Cup qualifiers campaign and, at the World Cup in Russia, in 2018, he scored the only goal for Brazil in the defeat to Belgium, in the quarter-finals, in addition to almost leaving another in the bottom of the networks in the same match.

Under the command of Tite no Timão, the midfielder was champion of São Paulo and of the Recopa Sudamericana in 2013, in addition to the Brazilian Championship won in 2015 – which had Renato as the best player in the competition. Back at Corinthians in 2021, the player is still undergoing rehabilitation. Since returning to Corinthians, there have been 15 matches, with 2 goals. Recently, Renato has acted in another role, being the “false 9” of the team in more recent matches.