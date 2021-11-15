Renato Augusto makes a streak of 11 games and reinforces his role at Corinthians; commentator analyzes | corinthians

There are 11 consecutive games as a Corinthians starter, the physical part doesn’t seem to worry Renato Augusto anymore. At 33 years old, the midfielder played more than 80 minutes in the last ten matches from Alvinegro.

Increasingly at ease in the team, he has already scored three goals and, in the last match, gave a wonderful assistance to Róger Guedes. Back to his original position, he is currently the midfielder with the most accurate submissions in the Brazilian Championship.

In 16 games, he got 12 submissions. In addition to 600 passes, with an average accuracy of 90%. Good numbers for the protagonist of the cast commanded by Sylvinho.

Renato Augusto celebrates Corinthians goal — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Renato has been used in sequence by Sylvinho since September 19th. There are nearly two months of straight games, some with a short break from Wednesday to Sunday. He started against Palmeiras, on September 25th, and since then, he hasn’t left the first team.

There are 16 games in total since his return to Corinthians and 1,185 minutes on the field.

In recent days, however, the discussion about Renato has gone from being physical to becoming tactical. There were three matches in a row as the center forward, a topic that generated debate and controversy among Corinthians fans. Against Cuiabá, he was midfielder again and paraded on the field.

The request of ge, Globo and SporTV commentator Alexandre Lozetti left his impressions and analysis on the 33-year-old player’s position in recent matches.

“Renato Augusto is the model of how much the understanding of the football game in the broadest sense can empower a player.

At 33 years old and with a considerable history of injuries, his mapping of all matches makes up for possible physical limitations. It’s like a coach – a good one – on the field.

This understanding even allows him to have the confidence and precision to execute precise moves such as kicks and passes that have guaranteed Corinthians points in the Brazilian Championship.

Although he has offered to act as a center forward, this has never come close to being a good solution because it takes the main ace out of the place where he can make a difference. Renato Augusto is excellent heading towards the area, seeing the infiltration shortcuts that the movement of teammates and opponents leaves open.

When he leaves the area towards the rest of the field, he usually needs to have his back to the goal in order to face the ball. And Corinthians loses a lot like that. It’s also true that his presence as a central midfielder in a streak can take away from intensity, especially when the ball is in possession of the opponent.

Renato is a special player, one of those who deserve Brazilian football that is better played and taken more seriously by everyone involved.”

