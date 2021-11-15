Renault promises the cheapest electric car in Brazil; learn details!

Renault has confirmed the arrival of the Kwid E-TECH Electric, cousin of the Renault City K-ZE and Dacia Spring (Photo: Disclosure/Dacia)

THE Renault it already has one of the cheapest cars in the country. We are talking about the sub-compact Kwid. Now, the brand intends to market the cheapest electric car in Brazil. it is about the Kwid E-TECH Electric (Electric Kwid). His arrival was confirmed by the French automaker itself last Thursday (11/11). The launch of this model will be just one of the changes that the brand intends to make in the coming years. Learn more below!

Renault Kwid E-TECH Electric could become the cheapest electric car in Brazil; understand!

There is still no exact date for the vehicle to arrive. According to the French automaker, the new vehicle will arrive during the year of 2022. Thus, it will become Renault’s second electric car sold here.

O Zoe it has been circulating on Brazilian streets since 2019. Earlier this year, the most modern generation was launched. They are both part of an investment announced by the brand earlier this year.

At the time, the brand announced that it would invest BRL 1.1 billion in new vehicles. In this case, the money was destined to the renovation of 5 products from the current range and the launch of two electric cars. In other words, Zoe is the new Kwid E-TECH Electric. And this new model has the possibility to be the cheapest electric car in Brazil. This was said by Luca de Meo, CEO of the Group – who was recently in Brazil, at the Ayrton Senna complex, located in São José dos Pinhais (PR).

Electric Kwid

In this case, the Electric Kwid would take the place of JAC E-JS1. The Chinese single arrived in Brazil last September and starting from BRL 159,900. In other words, the next electric car from Renault will cost below that.

Today, the electric Kwid has two “cousins” sold around the world: the Renault City K-ZE it’s the dacia spring. Both are produced in China.

The first is sold on the Chinese market and in India. Meanwhile, the second is aimed at markets in Europe (where the electric cheaper).

And a feature that unites the two is the engine of 44 hp (powered by a 27.4 kWh battery). However, according to Luca de Meo, it could go through changes.

The look of the car, which could be the cheapest electric car in Brazil, will also be different. The manager also spoke, in a statement, about the brand’s future plans for this market:

“Brazil is a strategic market for Renault. We will proceed with the electrification of our range, using all our technological assets of 10 years of experience in electric vehicles, which puts us at the forefront in this segment.”, said Luca de Meo.

Will Sandero and Logan go out of line?

Another subject discussed during Luca de Meo’s press conference was related to the brand’s strategy here in Brazil. According to the executive, the expectation now is that the Renault start investing in 100% electric cars and cars from more profitable segments. That is, more refined cars.

“We want to grow again, but with a different philosophy than before. Let’s look for value rather than volume. Of course we don’t want to turn it into a niche brand because we are a popular brand by definition. But we want to focus on added value and offer higher level vehicles. It will be a range very focused on electrified products and with the same global quality level”, said Luca de Meo.

And those who can stop being sold on national lands are the Logan it’s the Sandero. Both cars are projects by the Romanian brand Dacia. They arrived during the 2000s and make up the brand’s current range. They stand out for the good internal space. In Europe, they have been gained new generations recently.