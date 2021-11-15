Result of Federal Lottery 5614 today, Saturday (11/13/21)

The result of the Federal lottery contest 5614 was released this Saturday, November 13, at 7 pm. The ticket that was drawn last won the highest prize estimated at R$1.3 million.

Check the numbers of the tickets drawn and the prize of each one:

41990 – Prize of BRL 1.3 million

89203 – Prize of BRL 15.5 thousand

14541 – Prize of BRL 14 thousand

07325 – Prize of BRL 13 thousand

12753 – Prize of BRL 12.2 thousand

The modality pays five main prizes of different values ​​in the Millionaire monthly draw. The ticket that is drawn first wins the lowest prize of R$ 12,200. The second ticket drawn in wins R$ 13 thousand, the third ticket wins R$ 14 thousand, the fourth ticket receives R$ 15,500 and the fifth ticket takes the hefty sum of R$ 1.3 million.

The player who has the ticket with the same combination of numbers from one of the five draws of the result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5614 wins one of the main prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

