Revealed the last dialogue between a pilot who was taking a plane from Marília Mendonça; check out

The pilot of the plane that was carrying the singer in the fateful accident on November 5th communicated the landing procedure twice over the radio

The pilot of the plane carrying singer Marília Mendonça and two other passengers, in addition to the co-pilot in the fateful accident in early November, communicated four times on the local radio frequency. The flight left Goiânia and headed to Piedade de Caratinga (MG). The information was released by Jornal O Globo.

According to a pilot in the region who was driving a single-engine plane from Viçosa to the same destination at the same time as the accident, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior’s messages gave the impression that the flight was following “complete normality”.

However, one detail caught the man’s attention: the driver of the aircraft that killed the singer repeated twice that he was going to start the landing procedure, called the “wind leg” in aviation technical jargon.

“He said he was catching the wind leg and about 20 seconds later he went back to saying he was catching ‘the wind leg 02’, which means he was starting the standard landing procedure. This does not constitute an abnormality as the pilots can extend the landing time a little”, the pilot told O Globo. He works for local business people and is experienced in mapping the region.

investigation and events

The professional, who prefers not to be identified, has already testified to the bodies responsible for the investigation, including Seripa (Regional Services for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents).

As the frequency is open, messages exchanged during flights are not recorded in any recording. In his first communication, Geraldo reported that he was flying at 12,500 feet and “44 out”.

“It’s a compatible altitude for the location. I wondered if it was 44 miles away or 44 minutes. As I was going to the same airport and needed to estimate the landing, I asked. He replied that it was 44 miles,” recalls the pilot, who has been operating aircraft for 10 years in Caratinga alone.

In the second message, the PEC Táxi Aéreo pilot said he was already at 6,500 feet, in the process of descending. The man explains that this altitude is standard, normal for the relief of the place. He calculates that at that moment the twin engine was five or seven minutes from the runway.

The penultimate entry in the frequency happened, probably, two minutes before the crash: “I don’t know if it was the pilot or the co-pilot. He said: ‘PTONJ [prefixo da aeronave]’ joining the 02 wind leg in Caratinga”, he explains.

understand the situation

In other words, this means that from there, already seeing the runway, it would start the process of landing there.

“Between 20 to 30 seconds later, he voted to say: ‘entering wind leg 02’. This is neither a problem nor a cause of stranding as many riders take a little longer to descent”, he explains.

The flight between Viçosa and Caratinga takes 30 minutes. The pilot who operated this route landed normally at the local aerodrome, unaware of the accident:

“I thought he landed normally. On the ground, I asked the team about the other plane, and they said there hadn’t been another landing. Five minutes later my cell phone started ringing. It was friends asking if I was okay. That’s how I knew about the plane crash [em que estava Marília Mendonça]”, he reports.

cause of death

The causes of Marília Mendonça’s death were revealed. According to information given by the coroner responsible for the case, Pedro Coelho, the report carried out by the IML (Instituo Médico Legal) on the singer’s body will attest to polytrauma in multiple organs.

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, Pedro said that, as a result of the plane accident, he also requested cardiac and neurological analysis of the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft in which Marília was, in order to confirm that all victims of the tragedy died for the same reason.

The report will be sent until the 20th, by the IML of Belo Horizonte, to the authorities that handle the case. According to the coroner, this polytrauma occurs when people have multiple injuries to vital organs. As a result, the death of Marília and her team may have been instantaneous when the plane crashed.