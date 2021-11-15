Ricardo Goulart receives polls from four Brazilian clubs

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram

Coming out of Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, striker Ricardo Goulart wants to return to Brazilian football in the 2022 season and four clubs in the country are already sounding out the player’s situation. The information was disclosed by journalist Jorge Nicola, on his YouTube channel.

According to the journalist, a person who works with Goulart informed that the contract termination is underway and that only the signature is needed for the attacker to be free.

“I learned from this person close to the striker that there are still no official proposals, only polls from four Brazilian clubs”, informed Jorge Nicola.

The 30-year-old striker’s last stint in Brazilian football was in 2019, when he defended Palmeiras.

Ricardo Goulart made history in Chinese football, where he won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the China Super Cup.

The forward played for five seasons with the Guangzhou shirt, in which he played 171 matches and scored 111 goals. Over the past year, Ricardo Goulart was loaned to Habei, also from China.

Ricardo Goulart was revealed by Internacional, passed by Goiás, and in 2013 was hired by Cruzeiro. Wearing the Fox shirt, the striker lived his best moment in Brazilian football.

In two seasons at Cruzeiro, Goulart played 99 games and scored 34 goals. In 2015 the striker moved to Guangzhou.

In the middle of his career at Guangzhou, Ricardo Goulart was loaned to Palmeiras in 2019. But he suffered an injury and after just 12 games, four goals and three assists, he returned to the Chinese club.

