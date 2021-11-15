Ridley Scott rocks superhero movies: “Bored as F***”

ridley scott not a fan of superhero movies. In an interview with Deadline, the filmmaker complained about the quality of the scripts of the subgenre’s features, and said that they are “saved by special effects“.

“They’re boring to f**k“, shot Scott. “The scripts are really bad. I think three of my movies are superhero movies: Alien, Gladiator and Blade Runner. Why don’t superhero movies have good stories these days?“.

The director even said that blockbusters from Marvel and A.D they are “mostly saved by special effects“.”Honestly, this is getting tedious even for special effects people, because it’s easy to do if you have the money.“he commented.

Scott, 83, is about to release Gucci house, film that recreates 30 years of the life of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and her husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), which she had killed in 1995.

The debut of the feature, which still has Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek in the cast, it was for November 25th in Brazil.