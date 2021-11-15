Ronaldo passes in blank, Portugal takes a comeback at 44 of the 2nd time and will have to play a playoff

Portugal suffered and will compete in the repechage to define a spot at the World Cup in Qatar

In the last round of group A of the qualifiers for the world Cup of 2022, Portugal failed to secure his place in Qatar next year.

Playing at Estádio da Luz this Sunday, the Portuguese team lost 2-1 to Serbia.

Thus, Portugal, which had a Cristiano Ronaldo out on Sunday, is in 17 points and sees Serbia close the group in the lead with 20 points.

Portugal will have to compete in the repechage against another European team, in a knockout duel.

Renato Sanches opened the scoring after 2 minutes of play. However, Tadic tied at 33 for the Serbs, setting fire to the game.

In the 44th minute of the second half, Mitrovic scored the winning goal for Serbia, which guarantees a direct spot for the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo regrets in Portugal x Serbia Patricia de Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Datasheet

Portugal 1 x 2 Serbia

GOALS: Renato Sanches (POR) and Tadic and Mitrovic (SER)

PORTUGAL: Rui Patricio; João Cancelo, José Fonte, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Renato Sanches (Ruben Neves), João Moutinho (João Palhinha), Danilo Pereira (André Silva); Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva (Bruno Fernandes) and Diogo Jota (João Félix). Technician: Fernando Santos.

SERBIA: Rajkovic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic (Spajic), Pavlovic; Lukic, Gudelj (Mitrovic), Milinkovic-Savic, Zivkovic (Radonjic), Tadic, Kostic (Jovic); Vlahovic. Technician: Dragan Stojkovic