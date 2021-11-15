Rossi was worried before the MotoGP farewell race

After 26 seasons, 432 grand prix, nine world titles and 115 wins, the brilliant career of Valentino Rossi at the MotoGP came to an end this Sunday in last round of the 2021 season.

the pilot of Petronas SRT he qualified 10th and held on to that position in what he described as “the best race” of his season, before enjoying a sweeping party after the checkered flag.

Rossi’s farewell weekend began with him finishing last Friday’s practices at the combined times, but he said that ending his career with a top 10 “is important” as he can say he has finished his career. time “with the 10 best drivers in the world“.

“[Foi] a very, very special weekend,” said Rossi in his last interview as a MotoGP rider on Sunday afternoon.

“I did not expect it. I was a little worried about the last weekend of my career because you always think a lot right now and you don’t know how you’re going to feel, or if you can stay focused on the race. But it’s been a great weekend since Thursday. I received many surprises, with the motorcycles of the [passados] championships [que ganhei] and also with the riders wearing my helmets.

“It was very exciting. Also great support and great respect from everyone in the paddock and from all MotoGP riders. Especially it was a great weekend since yesterday, I rode well and today in the race I managed to reach the top 10. So it means that I end my long career with the 10 best riders in the world.

“This is very important to me, it means a lot, and I can use that result for a long time because I can say that in my last race I finished in the top 10”.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rossi says he looked at the last race as if he were fighting for the world championship, but notes that it was difficult to have that mentality given the “pressure” he suffered.

“First of all, we work well with my team,” he added.

“And yesterday morning, the bike has improved a lot since Friday and I started to feel good after the FP3. This is very important. Also, between Saturday and Sunday we improve, the Pecco [Bagnaia] helped me get into the top 10 [no FP3] and go straight to Q2 and start in the top 10.

“You can actually do another run. [começando do top 10]. Besides, today I feel the motivation and concentration as if I had to fight for the championship because the last race is the last race, it’s very important.

“It’s not easy because since Monday I’ve been under a lot of pressure, a lot to do. But for me the most important thing was trying to be competitive in the race because I’m still a driver and it’s a big emotion.

“Today I rode very well, I didn’t make mistakes and I did my best from start to finish.”

