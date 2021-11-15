Samsung launches One UI 4 with Android 12 for Galaxy S21 line

As of this Monday (15th), Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra users can already download the new One UI 4 interface, based on Android 12. According to Samsung’s announcement, the update will be available soon for models Galaxy S line and Galaxy Note liners, as well as for Galaxy Z line collapsibles and compatible tablets.

The global update for Android 12, bringing the One UI 4 to users, has been available in beta since September for S21 users. The novelty brings new guidelines for the Material You design language, which promises to be more customizable. “We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as quickly as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President of Software.

Samsung One UI 4, based on Android 12, is now available for the S21 lineup.

In a statement, Yoon also reiterates that soon “other smartphone and tablet users will also be able to benefit from this software update”, although the company has not released a schedule for other phones to be updated.

Release gradually

Among the new features, One UI 4 bets on changes in the design and customization of the interface. It allows you to change the appearance of your home screen, icons, menus, buttons, background, widgets and more. Another bet is on privacy: the software will bring more details on how apps use cell phone sensors.

Despite the global release of the update, the One UI 4 based on Android 12 is expected to gradually reach the different regions. Thus, users of the Galaxy S21 line may not receive the alert that the new version is available immediately, but rather in the coming days and weeks.

In addition to the One UI 4 with Android 12, Samsung has also updated the Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 smart watches.