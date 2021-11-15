Samsung Releases One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 Line; see schedule for more models

After a lot of suspense and three beta versions, Samsung finally announced the launch of One UI 4, its modified version of Android 12, for the Galaxy S21 phone line. The official landing comes just over a month after the launch of Google for Pixel phones, the first to have the new operating system.

The initial phone listing includes the traditional Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, with more devices being added in the coming months. On the mat of arrival, it is expected that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy A and Note will be included in the sequence.

A pink wallpaper should reflect similar hues on the One UI 4 icons, buttons and alerts (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Android 12 arrives with an improved interface, more customizable look than ever and a focus on user privacy. In terms of appearance, the biggest addition was the Material You theme, whose integration with Dynamic Colors should allow the standardization of wallpaper colors for the entire system, such as icons, notifications, backgrounds and other elements. Because this technology uses a Google algorithm, there was some fear that it wouldn’t make it to devices from other companies, although Samsung had already shown it in test versions.

One UI and its news

According to Samsung, widgets also offer more customization options, such as busy grid size, rounded corners and utilities. There was an addition in the amount of emojis, GIFs and stickers to be used in addition to WhatsApp. The manufacturer itself made a point of leaving its main apps adapted to Material You, so you can expect some level of integration from almost all installed apps.

Privacy and security have entered the list of priorities of software developers, so One UI 4 has a settings panel with dozens of options to know when an app has had access to your camera, location or microphone, for example.

In the upper corner of the screen, next to the clock, the user can see which apps are accessing the camera at that exact moment, even in background mode — if you don’t want that to happen, you can close the app and disable the access.

You will be able to see each resource used by an app, which should give the user more control over privacy (Image: Playback/Samsung)

In addition to the new Android, Samsung has also delivered an update for Galaxy Watch devices, in order to add health features, better system integration and new watch faces.

Which Samsung phones will get Android 12?

Samsung released an official list of about 12 devices that should receive the One UI 4.0, either now or in the near future. This listing is for international models, especially those based in South Korea and the United States.

For Brazil, with the exception of the Galaxy Z Fold3, which is expected to be launched in December 2021, the others will begin to be distributed from January 2022. This second listing was published on the Samsung Members notices page. Check out the main models:

Galaxy S

Galaxy S21 —Available now (January 2022 in Brazil)

Galaxy S21+ — Available now (January 2022 in Brazil)

Galaxy S21 Ultra — Available now (January 2022 in Brazil)

Galaxy S20 — January 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy S20+ — January 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy S20 Ultra — January 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy S20 FE — January 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy S10 — February 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy S10e — February 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy S10+ — February 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy S10 5G — February 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Note

Galaxy Note 20 — Available in beta (February 2022 in Brazil)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — Available in beta (February 2022 in Brazil)

Galaxy Note 10 — March 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Note 10+ — March 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Note 10e — March 2022 in Brazil

collapsible galaxy

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Available in beta (December 2021 in Brazil)

Galaxy Z Fold 2 — January 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Fold — January 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Z Flip 3 — Available in beta (January 2022 in Brazil)

Galaxy Z Flip — Available in beta (January 2022 in Brazil)

Galaxy A

Galaxy A82 5G — February 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A72 — February 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A52 — March 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A52 5G — March 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A52s 5G — March 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A51 — May 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A42 5G — June 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A01 — July 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A31 — July 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A22 — July 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy A12 — July 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Tab

Galaxy Tab S7 — April 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Tab S7+ — April 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Tab S6 — May 2022 in Brazil

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — May 2022 in Brazil

Source: Samsung, Samsung Community