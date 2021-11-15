Samsung Updates Galaxy S21 Line with Android 12 and One UI 4 in Stable Version

Samsung began updating its Galaxy S21 family to the stable version of Android 12 – under the One UI 4 interface – this Monday (15). The arrival of the new edition of Google’s operating system comes less than 30 days after the Pixel phones, a time considered a record. The Korean brand’s latest top-of-the-line models are graced after going through four platform betas. Thus, Samsung surpassed other manufacturers in the sector, such as OPPO and OnePlus – both are still testing the software.

Among the main highlights of One UI 4 are indicators for microphone and camera use as privacy controls, as well as the ability to deliver only approximate location to apps and permissions improvements. The company also inserted a Privacy Panel to show which apps have used permissions on the smartphone. The S21 series now uses Dynamic Color in order to extract wallpaper colors to apply to system highlights and compatible applications. Likewise, widgets received a new paint layer.

At this first moment, only the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models will be included with Android 12 – it is still unknown in which locations. Samsung will now start updating its other devices in the coming months. You can check this link for the list of devices that should win the One UI 4. Your Galaxy S21 has already been awarded the new version of the operating system this Monday (15)? Tell us!