Santo André signs an agreement with a North American technology company – 11/14/2021

The Municipality of Santo André and the American company American Tower signed a contract for the installation of the iSite (Site Inteligente) in two public areas of the municipality. This will increase telecommunication network coverage and promote connectivity. A compact pole will be placed, with a maximum height of up to 18 meters, which supports the various technologies in use by mobile operators. These facilities, self-sufficient in energy, are also prepared for 5G and for IoT (Internet of Things) monitoring through the company’s technology network.

Permission for the use of public areas is provided for in the Antenna Law, which was approved in 2019 and allows the installation of equipment in municipal areas. And it is encouraged by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), aiming to enable the infrastructure of cities and maximize the benefits of increased connectivity in municipalities.





The areas that will be used by the company are located in Vila Guiomar and Vila Switzerland.

The initiative was made possible in a joint action between the Department of Development and Employment Generation, through the Technological Park; Secretariat of Urban Services, through the Directorate of Green Areas; Secretariat for Innovation and Administration, through the Technology Board; and had governance from the City Hall’s Technological Innovation Center and Technological Park.

According to the mayor of Santo André, Paulo Serra (PSDB), the initiative is one of the steps to rescue the city as a reference in the telephone sector. “Santo André takes another important step in technology and innovation, which guarantee connectivity and interaction to the city, in line with public policies to promote concepts such as smart cities, industry 4.0, among others, which put us ahead of other municipalities and generate new opportunities for our people”, he said.

According to American Tower, this is the first agreement to implement iSite with a Brazilian municipality and is part of its commitment to take connectivity everywhere. “iSite is ideal for densely populated urban centers as it is energy efficient, does not interfere with architectural style, and provides quick and easy access to street locations for wireless infrastructure,” says Emerson Hugues, general manager of the company at Brazil. “These facilities allow mobile network operators to efficiently scale smaller cell coverage deployments and facilitate the use of smart city applications.”