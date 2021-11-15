São Paulo fans make list of dismissal after rout; see the names

At Morumbi, São Paulo was massacred by Flamengo by 4-0, in a game held this Sunday, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With goals from Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Michael (2) scored for the red-black team. More than 47,000 attending fans were extremely disappointed by the players’ passive and soulless performance.
– It is to apologize to them who supported from beginning to end. We all played a bad game, you need to be careful in a game of this size. Sorry again. Now it’s time to think about the fourth. They’re absolutely right, they came and didn’t see a beautiful football, now it’s time to think about Wednesday – Luciano told the Premiere channel.
On social networks, the revolt was even greater. If the vexing defeat at home was not enough, the result left São Paulo in a delicate situation in this final stretch of competition. Annoyed, many prepare a ‘dismissal list’ for the upcoming season.
SÃO PAULO DISMISSAL LIST
Bruno Alves
good
pablo
rojas
eder
Igor Vinicius
Diego Costa
Reinaldo
Would you put someone else in? This is my list 👌
— Expressinho Tricolor (@expressinho_t) November 14, 2021
MY SÃO PAULO DISMISSAL LIST FOR 2022:
pablo
Victor Bueno
eder
rojas
Galean
Igor Gomes
Shaylon
Benitez
Igor Vinicius
Orejuela
Igor Vinicius
Reinaldo
Diego Costa
Rodrigo Freitas
Bruno Alves
Lucas Perri
Rogério Ceni and his commission
— Paulo Neto (@netin1_) November 14, 2021
FACILITATING YOUR WORK AND LAUNCH THE WAIVER LIST FOR TODAY @MuricyRamalho6 @cbelmonte_spfc @JulioCasaresSP.
SARA, IGOR GOMES, VITOR BUENO, PABLO, LIZIERO, OREJUELA, IGOR VINICIUS, VOLPI, DIEGO COSTA, SHYLON, BRUNO ALVES, LEO PELÉ, ROJAS AND REINALDO. @Sao Paulo FC #SPFC
— Felipe Sanchez (@_FelipeSanchez1) November 15, 2021
São Paulo’s layoff list must start with Reinaldo’s name
— João Pedro Corrêa (@jpedrocorrea) November 14, 2021
The São Paulo layoff list
And the whole team except
LUCIAN
— Jhiemyle A. Santos (@JhiemyleA) November 14, 2021
My layoff lists in são paulo, igor gomes, igor vinicius, orejuela, liziero, sara, diego costa, leo pele, Pablo, vitor bueno if I forgot someone else then I remember
— Alexandre spfc 🇾🇪 (@LucasSPFC_x_) November 15, 2021
In São Paulo, my list of layoffs would start with Rogério Ceni and Milton Cruz.
— Reinaldo Carrera (@ReinaldoCarrera) November 14, 2021
Now, São Paulo is preparing for another tough match ahead. Next Wednesday, face Palmeiras, at 20:30 (GMT) at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Calleri, who received the red in yesterday’s setback, is a certain embezzlement for coach Rogério Ceni.
Arboleda, in turn, is still in doubt, but it will hardly arrive in Brazil in a position to act. The defender is at the service of his team in the World Cup qualifiers. On the other hand, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington return after completing the automatic.
São Paulo is in 15th place, with 38 points, and just two points behind Juventude, the first team in the relegation zone.
READ TOO: