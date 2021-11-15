São Paulo fans make list of dismissal after rout; see the names

by

São Paulo layoff list

Credit: Disclosure/São Paulo

At Morumbi, São Paulo was massacred by Flamengo by 4-0, in a game held this Sunday, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With goals from Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Michael (2) scored for the red-black team. More than 47,000 attending fans were extremely disappointed by the players’ passive and soulless performance.

– It is to apologize to them who supported from beginning to end. We all played a bad game, you need to be careful in a game of this size. Sorry again. Now it’s time to think about the fourth. They’re absolutely right, they came and didn’t see a beautiful football, now it’s time to think about Wednesday – Luciano told the Premiere channel.

On social networks, the revolt was even greater. If the vexing defeat at home was not enough, the result left São Paulo in a delicate situation in this final stretch of competition. Annoyed, many prepare a ‘dismissal list’ for the upcoming season.

Now, São Paulo is preparing for another tough match ahead. Next Wednesday, face Palmeiras, at 20:30 (GMT) at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Calleri, who received the red in yesterday’s setback, is a certain embezzlement for coach Rogério Ceni.

Arboleda, in turn, is still in doubt, but it will hardly arrive in Brazil in a position to act. The defender is at the service of his team in the World Cup qualifiers. On the other hand, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington return after completing the automatic.

São Paulo is in 15th place, with 38 points, and just two points behind Juventude, the first team in the relegation zone.

READ TOO:

Statement by the director of São Paulo worries fans on social media