São Paulo fans make list of dismissal after rout; see the names

At Morumbi, São Paulo was massacred by Flamengo by 4-0, in a game held this Sunday, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With goals from Gabigol, Bruno Henrique and Michael (2) scored for the red-black team. More than 47,000 attending fans were extremely disappointed by the players’ passive and soulless performance.

– It is to apologize to them who supported from beginning to end. We all played a bad game, you need to be careful in a game of this size. Sorry again. Now it’s time to think about the fourth. They’re absolutely right, they came and didn’t see a beautiful football, now it’s time to think about Wednesday – Luciano told the Premiere channel.

On social networks, the revolt was even greater. If the vexing defeat at home was not enough, the result left São Paulo in a delicate situation in this final stretch of competition. Annoyed, many prepare a ‘dismissal list’ for the upcoming season.

SÃO PAULO DISMISSAL LIST Bruno Alves

good

pablo

rojas

eder

Igor Vinicius

Diego Costa

Reinaldo Would you put someone else in? This is my list 👌 — Expressinho Tricolor (@expressinho_t) November 14, 2021

MY SÃO PAULO DISMISSAL LIST FOR 2022: pablo

Victor Bueno

eder

rojas

Galean

Igor Gomes

Shaylon

Benitez

Igor Vinicius

Orejuela

Igor Vinicius

Reinaldo

Diego Costa

Rodrigo Freitas

Bruno Alves

Lucas Perri

Rogério Ceni and his commission — Paulo Neto (@netin1_) November 14, 2021

São Paulo’s layoff list must start with Reinaldo’s name — João Pedro Corrêa (@jpedrocorrea) November 14, 2021

The São Paulo layoff list

And the whole team except

LUCIAN — Jhiemyle A. Santos (@JhiemyleA) November 14, 2021

My layoff lists in são paulo, igor gomes, igor vinicius, orejuela, liziero, sara, diego costa, leo pele, Pablo, vitor bueno if I forgot someone else then I remember — Alexandre spfc 🇾🇪 (@LucasSPFC_x_) November 15, 2021

In São Paulo, my list of layoffs would start with Rogério Ceni and Milton Cruz. — Reinaldo Carrera (@ReinaldoCarrera) November 14, 2021

Now, São Paulo is preparing for another tough match ahead. Next Wednesday, face Palmeiras, at 20:30 (GMT) at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Calleri, who received the red in yesterday’s setback, is a certain embezzlement for coach Rogério Ceni.

Arboleda, in turn, is still in doubt, but it will hardly arrive in Brazil in a position to act. The defender is at the service of his team in the World Cup qualifiers. On the other hand, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington return after completing the automatic.

São Paulo is in 15th place, with 38 points, and just two points behind Juventude, the first team in the relegation zone.

