São Paulo players get irritated by Michael’s touch of lyrics, from Flamengo; watch video | brazilian series a

Chosen ace of the game in the duel between São Paulo and Flamengo, with two goals and an assist, Michael generated revolt among the tricolor players at the end of the initial stage. By mastering a throw with a touch of the letter, the red-black forward was approached by opponents. Left-back Reinaldo was one of the most passionate (see the video above).

On the way out of the break, Michael denied that he had made the move to discredit anyone and mentioned coach Rogério Ceni, who commanded him at Flamengo, to show that this is his characteristic.

– He said to play, I did. I’m playing. Their coach knows me, knows I wouldn’t do that to put someone down. I’m me. I am crazy? I am. But I like to play and play ball. I didn’t do it to belittle or harm anyone. I did it because it’s my football – Michael said.

Flamengo ended the first half beating São Paulo by 3-0. Besides Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol also scored the rubro-negro goals.

Michael scored another goal in the second half. Now, the forward is the isolated top scorer in the Brazilian Championship, with 13 goals. Elected ace of the game, he celebrated the good phase:

– I’m very happy for the 100 games, it’s not easy. Happy for the victory, for the goals, in my best dreams I didn’t imagine that I could reach 100 games and have 13 goals at the Brazilian Nationals. Battle and dedicate, don’t hang your head, the game changes. Our career is a roller coaster. When I’m on top, I’m no better than anyone else. When I’m down, I’m no worse than anyone else either. I just do my best – said the player.

Highlights: São Paulo 0 x 4 Flamengo, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão