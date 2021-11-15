São Paulo president sends message after humiliation to Flamengo

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares went to social media after the defeat by Flamengo, by 4-0, this Sunday, at Morumbi, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, and spoke of his sadness at the overwhelming result of the cariocas in the face of a vexatious performance of the São Paulo team.

