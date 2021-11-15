São Paulo president sends message after humiliation to Flamengo

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares went to social media after the defeat by Flamengo, by 4-0, this Sunday, at Morumbi, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, and spoke of his sadness at the overwhelming result of the cariocas in the face of a vexatious performance of the São Paulo team.
– The feeling is one of sadness. Everyone knows the challenges we face. Therefore, my focus is on recovering the institution. The commitment will be in our football. We know that united we have to work, and a lot, to return to the path on which our dear Tricolor has to be – he wrote.
— Julio Casares (@JulioCasaresSP) November 14, 2021
In addition to the tricolor representative, Carlos Belmonte, football director, also spoke via the web.
– We are sad like all São Paulo fans. We knew that rebuilding would not be easy. We will continue to work convinced that it is possible, but that we will have to be even firmer and stronger.
Now, São Paulo is preparing for another tough match ahead. Next Wednesday, face Palmeiras, at 20:30 (GMT) at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Calleri, who received the red in yesterday’s setback, is a certain embezzlement for coach Rogério Ceni.
Arboleda, in turn, is still in doubt, but it will hardly arrive in Brazil in a position to act. The defender is at the service of his team in the World Cup qualifiers. On the other hand, Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington return after completing the automatic.
