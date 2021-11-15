See how the soap opera’s cast is doing

The Usurpadora is available in the Globoplay catalog from this Monday (15th). The Mexican soap opera, originally shown by Televisa in 1998, became known in Brazil the following year, when it was shown on SBT. The plot produced by Salvador Mejía, responsible for several hits in Mexico, so pleased the Brazilian audience that it was rerun six times by Silvio Santos’ station.

Almost 25 years later, some actors in the cast are still active. Others are no longer on the air, but still remember their participation in the serial on social networks.

continues after advertising

Gabriela Spanic – Paola and Paulina

Gabriela Spanic, interpreter for the twins Paola and Paulina, is currently 47 years old, despite her best known work being A Usurpadora, the Venezuelan woman has never stopped working and, since then, has given life to almost ten protagonists only in soap operas. In addition to some series produced by Televisa and Telemundo, the actress participated in several programs and even realities, such as La Casa de Los Famosos. Gaby, as she likes to be called, was on the air on Televisa in the soap opera Sí Nos Dejan until October this year, and has already been married twice. The star’s first husband was also actor Miguel de León. The second, father of his 13-year-old son Gabriel, is Neil Pérez.

continues after advertising

Fernando Colunga – Carlos Daniel

Before giving life to Carlos Daniel in A Usurpadora, Fernando Colunga had already participated in several worldwide hits, such as Maria do Bairro, Esmeralda and Marimar. The 55-year-old actor amended several hits after the heartthrob of the Bracho family and has 25 novels under his belt, in addition to some movies and series. Colunga was recently named to star in Malverde: El Santo Patrón, an American soap opera produced for Telemundo, about a famous Mexican bandit, but he resigned from the role. The actor is very discreet about his personal life and to this day he has not wanted to get married or have children.

Chantal Andere – Stephanie

Chantal Andere plays Stephanie, sister of Carlos Daniel, who began the plot recklessly and full of bitterness, undergoing a transformation after the arrival of Paulina. The 49-year-old actress is the daughter of Jacqueline Andere, one of the most respected actresses in Mexico, and since she was little she knew that she wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Her plans worked out and the blonde has almost thirty TV jobs. Currently, the actress is on the air Leticia, in Parientes a la Fuerza, shown by Telemundo, and as the villain Constanza, in Mi Fortuna És Amarte, by Televisa. Chantal was married to Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Chespirito and, since 2008, has been with Enrique Rivero Lake, with whom she has two children, Natalia, aged twelve, and Sebastián, aged seven.

continues after advertising

Dominika Palette – Leda

Aged 49, Dominika Paleta amended several productions in the early 2000s, after giving life to the seductive Leda, in A Usurpadora. Despite having participated in some hits, such as Triunfo del Amor and Mañana És Para Siempre, both shown in Brazil by SBT, the actress’ last work was in the soap opera El Hotel de Los Secretos, as Sofia, in 2016. Dominika is Ludwika’s sister Paleta, known for playing Maria Joaquina, in the first version of Carrossel. The Polish woman has been married since 2000 to fellow actor Fabián Ibarra, with whom she has two teenage daughters, María and Aitana.

continues after advertising

Juan Pablo Gamboa – Willy

Juan Pablo Gamboa was responsible for the villain Willy of A Usurpadora, but soon after he participated in two children’s soaps well known by the Brazilian public, El Diario de Daniela and Carita de Ángel. The Colombian has more than 15 soap operas under his belt, the latest being La Viuda Negra, from 2014, in which he played one of the protagonists, Norm Jones. Gamboa has four children, Mariana, Mateo, Santiago and Juan. He is currently married to Juliana Ortega, but he already had a relationship with actress Viviana Escobar.

Maria Solares – Lizete

Maria Solares gave life to sweet Lizete, daughter of Carlos Daniel, when she was just 4 years old. Today, at 27, the Mexican graduated in Communication Sciences and intends to work as a filmmaker. Maria did not do other work in soap operas, but she is still remembered on social networks for her role in A Usurpadora and makes a point of sharing with her followers several records from the time. In a recent interview, she said that she played a lot with Gabriela Spanic backstage and that Fernando Colunga spoiled her a lot on and off the scene.

continues after advertising

Sergio Guerrero – Carlinhos

Sergio Guerrero, interpreter of Carlinhos, eldest son of Carlos Daniel, is 31 years old and has a degree in Social Communication. After A Usurpadora, he starred in the children’s soap opera Serafim, from 1999, shown in Brazil by SBT. He currently works with independent theater and cinema and is dating TV screenwriter Rodrigo Avilés.