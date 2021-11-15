see why consuming daily is good

THE yellow beet exists and is gaining more and more space in Brazilian kitchens. In addition to the somewhat exotic color, its popularity is even due to its many health benefits. Today is Sunday, November 14th, and Casa e Agro, from the Tecno Noticias website, takes the opportunity to bring you more information about this food.

But what the yellow beet is there something special that differs from the traditional purplish-red? First, color is an important factor, as we are often able to deduce which nutrients a certain food has, precisely because of its color. In this sense, vegetables with yellow and orange pigments, conferred by carotenoids, are always very rich in vitamin C and A.

Benefits of Yellow Beetroot

As mentioned, yellow vegetables are rich in vitamins, especially A and C. But it doesn’t stop there, because beetroot also has an abundance of fiber and minerals such as manganese and potassium.

In its composition there is a large amount of water, as well as iron, sodium, magnesium and phosphorus. Therefore, it helps with bowel function, improves blood circulation, reduces blood pressure, combats depression and anxiety, and prevents dementia and cancer.

Another beneficial property of this root is its antioxidant action, which protects cells from the feared effects of free radicals. Furthermore, it is a powerful detox for the body, working as a diuretic and fighting inflammation.

Yellow beetroot is good for pregnant women

This yellow version of beetroot has a lot of folic acid in its composition: that supplement indicated, mainly, for the beginning of pregnancy. Therefore, every pregnant woman should seek to ingest this food, in order to maintain its adequate levels, one that protects the baby’s nervous system from malformations.

On the other hand, another property that makes it special for mothers-to-be is the good generosity of vitamin A. It is known that this nutrient participates in the formation of the baby’s eyes. Thus, consuming this root during pregnancy, will help in the healthy vision of the little one.

Finally, it is noteworthy that folic acid is reduced after cooking the vegetable. Thus, ingesting it raw is the best option. A very useful tip is to include it in juices and smoothies, or eat it in the grated salad form.

Where to buy yellow beets

Depending on where you live, find the yellow beet it will not be such an easy task. As it is an exotic vegetable, it is still not abundantly commercialized. But, if you are in one of the great centers of the country, you will certainly find it in supermarkets. It’s also worth remembering that you can ask for help in social media groups in your city and find local producers who grow the root.

