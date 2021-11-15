Selection makes last practice and defines Marquinhos as captain in Argentina – 11/15/2021

Defender Marquinhos will captain the Brazilian team for the fifth time in his career tomorrow (16), at 20:30 (GMT), in the derby against Argentina, for the 14th round of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers. He will occupy the role in place of Thiago Silva, who was removed from the starting lineup to join Éder Militão.

The last training session before the match took place this morning (15), at the Palmeiras Football Academy, in São Paulo, and only the players’ warm-up was broadcast on CBF TV. Tite decided not to show the tactical work with the incumbents and thus kept the lineup a secret.

One of the few witnesses of the training was ex-goalkeeper Marcos, world champion in 2002 and idol of Palmeiras. He was invited by the technical committee to watch the activities together with his son.

Brazil’s likely squad for the derby is as follows: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militão and Alex Sandro; Fabinho and Fred; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Neymar and Lucas Paquetá.

Brazil does not have a fixed captain under Tite’s command, but Thiago Silva has had that responsibility in seven of the 15 matches played this year. With ten in total, he is only one game behind Daniel Alves as the record holder in armbands in the 41 challenges of the 2022 World Cup preparation cycle. In addition to the veteran duo and Marquinhos, Neymar and Casemiro also appear on the captains list .

Of the five, Daniel Alves is not called up, Casemiro is suspended and Thiago Silva starts in reserve.

Marquinhos has been the locker room lead for a long time, but he was captain for the first time in a game against Paraguay in the sixth round of the qualifiers, in June of this year. He then played that role in two games in the first round of the Copa América and another match in the qualifiers, a 0-0 draw with Colombia away from home. The game in Argentina is his fifth time in the role.

The team travels to Argentina on a charter flight today, at 5:40 pm, with check-in at the hotel scheduled for 10:30 pm.