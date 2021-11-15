Selic hike puts economic recovery in check

The cycle of high Selic rate, which started in March, should delay the resumption of productive investment in Brazil. With companies coming out of consecutive crises since 2015, many of them will prefer to preserve cash until the scenario is clearer, from a monetary, fiscal or political point of view. Also, the cost of capital is higher. On average, it rose from 7.7% in December 2021 to 10.59% in August this year, according to the Fipe Capital Market Studies Center (Cemec-Fipe).







central bank Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil / Estadão

Last week, for example, Arezzo informed that the time is not right to make new debt issues. With the high interest rates, the company must prioritize organic growth and keep the “cash as king”. O company president, Alexandre Birman, says that, with the rise in interest rates, financial leverage, which was never the company’s premise, becomes even less attractive.

“The concept of ‘cash is king’ (cash is king) becomes fundamental in the interest scenario that we are going to enter,” he says. The company paid for the latest acquisitions with its own cash and has organically financed the expansion of stores and e-commerce, whose sales grew 36% in the third quarter.

Caution.

Second Carlos Antonio Rocca, coordinator of Cemec-Fipe, although the cost of debt is still low compared to recent years, the time is not right for expansions. Today, the investment rate in the country is at 18.2%, after having hit 15% in the 2nd quarter of 2022. “Uncertainty is a risk content that cannot be measured”, he says.

Rocca points out that, with the reduction in idle capacity (around 85%), companies would already have difficulties in supplying the market if they had to increase their production.