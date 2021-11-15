Senna, 3 titles and engagement: Why Hamilton and Brazil love each other so much – 11/15/2021

Lewis Hamilton proved this weekend how he is a fan of Brazil and how much Brazilian fans make this relationship reciprocal. Proof of this was not just the statements made during the interviews. After winning the title of the São Paulo Grand Prix, he repeated his idol Ayrton Senna, took the country’s flag and was applauded in the commemoration lap at Interlagos Autodrome.

But the relationship between the seven-time Formula 1 champion and Brazil goes beyond the link to motorsport. Deep down, the Brit is that famous partner that everyone wants to have, whether for his charisma, proximity to fans and the human side that he usually reinforces on social media, interviews and public appearances.

Connections between Hamilton and Brazil abound. Ayrton Senna’s idolatry was the gateway to this relationship of affection, but it did not stop there. The three titles conquered on Brazilian soil, the friendship with Neymar, the engagement with national personalities like the singer Anitta and the surfer Gabriel Medina and even the concern with environmental causes only made this connection grow.

Let’s recall a few moments that made this relationship beautiful to see, as it was yesterday, after Lewis made one of the most exciting races of this Formula 1 season.

Idolatry by Ayrton Senna

It goes without saying that Hamilton fell in favor of the Brazilian fans in the first time he revealed his appreciation for idol Ayrton Senna. In addition to running with a helmet paying homage to the driver, the Brit repeated the Brazilian’s gestures in races and made many statements on social media.

Right after arriving in Brazil, one of the first things he did was post a montage next to the three-time world champion with a statement: “My biggest inspiration. The way he drove the car, his passion for life and for the sport. More than anything else , the way he tackled a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May his legacy continue forever, especially vibrant this weekend.”

Hamilton puts on montage with Ayrton Senna and declares himself: ‘Greatest inspiration’ Image: Instagram

Three titles in Interlagos

And when he comes here to participate in the São Paulo Grand Prix, Hamilton has been taking advantage of the curves of the Interlagos Autodrome to his advantage. Since he started in F1, he has already won three GPs here. The first was in 2016, the second in 2018 and the third in 2021.

The numbers put him ahead of great Brazilian idols such as Ayrton Senna (2), Nelson Piquet (2), Emerson Fittipaldi (2) and Felipe Massa (1), José Carlos Pace (1).

Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory at the São Paulo GP with the Brazilian flag Image: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP

Neymar’s Friendship

The relationship between Hamilton and Brazil was even closer due to the friendship between the motorsport idol and the soccer idol. In addition to sharing moments and statements together, the two have already spent some parties together, such as Carnival.

In a press conference before the race, Lewis made it clear that he receives many invitations from Neymar and Medina to spend his holidays in Brazil. After the conquest of Lewis in Interlagos, Neymar was quick to celebrate the moment.

Neymar enjoys the second game of the NBA final alongside driver Lewis Hamilton Image: Reproduction/Instagram/neymarjr

Engagement on!

Brazilians’ affection for Hamilton goes beyond the sport. The connection with celebrities like Medina, Anitta and others makes him get even closer to the Brazilian public.

In addition, Lewis also has a very strong stance outside the sport. Known for being a great defender of the environment and social causes, the Briton has even campaigned for the preservation of the Amazon.

Hamilton and Anitta Image: Reproduction/Instagram

passionate statements

In addition to the statements he made this weekend, Hamilton has already talked about Brazil countless times. In all of them, the seven-time Formula 1 champion has always made it clear that the feeling he has for the country is something that conveys a lot of affection and brings him very close to his home.

“I have a great affection for the country, for Brazil. It’s like my home. I want to spend more time here. I’ve already been invited to spend Christmas here, there are beautiful parts of the country and I need to take time to get to know all this. When retiring, I want to spend more time in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro, for example,” he said at a press conference before the São Paulo GP this weekend.