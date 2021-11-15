Serbia beats Portugal and is in the 2022 World Cup

Serbia beat Portugal 2-1 today, at Estádio da Luz, in the last Group A game valid for the European Qualifiers, guaranteed its place in the 2022 World Cup and complicated the Portuguese team’s plan to compete in another World Cup. Renato Sanches opened the scoreboard for the owners of the house, Tadic left everything the same and Aleksandar Mitrovic turned the tables in the last minute of regular time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the main name of the Portuguese team, didn’t have a good game. The shirt 7 took little danger to Rajkovic’s goal and was not able to be as efficient in building plays for Portugal.

As a result, Serbia took first place in Group A and secured a direct spot at the World Cup in Qatar. Portugal, on the other hand, still has a chance to qualify, but will need to pass to the repechage to guarantee the feat.

Portugal “lightning”

The hosts opened the scoring with Renato Sanches with just one minute into the game. Bernardo Silva took advantage of a slip in Serbia’s defensive sector, turned on the defensive midfielder of Lille, who dominated and hit a beautiful shot displacing the opponent’s goalkeeper.

But the Portuguese didn’t know how to take advantage of the good moment. In addition to the strength of the fans present at Estádio da Luz, Portugal also had the advantage of taking the lead early, however, the visitors did not let themselves be carried away by the pressure.

Serbia “On Fire”

Even behind on the scoreboard, the Serbs didn’t let themselves be carried away and started to impose the rhythm of the game. After countless attempts, Serbia left everything the same in the first half with Tadic.

After that, the visitors continued to hammer the goal by Rui Patrício and even had a goal disallowed by Vlahovic in the 43rd minute of the second half.

“Changed” the setting

Even ending the first half with more game volume, Serbia could not maintain constancy. With that, Portugal started to appear more and take danger for Rajkovic’s goal. Even with game control, Fernando Santos’ team could not change the scenario that was built in the first half.

In the last minute of regular time, Serbia gave the Portuguese a cold shower, turned the game around and got a direct spot in the 2022 World Cup.