Series B will have big definitions this Monday

The CBF has scheduled six games of the 36th round of Serie B for this Monday (15), taking advantage of the holiday. So, it will be a day of great definitions in the second division, thinking about access and relegation to the third division.

At 4 pm, Botafogo receives Operário Ferroviário and if he wins, he reaches 66 points, mathematically confirming his return to the national elite. In addition, they would surpass Coritiba, which is in first place with 64 points. If Glorioso evens, he can even confirm the vacancy, as long as CRB and Goiás stumble.

CRB plays at the same time, against Brusque. Véio da Havan’s team is in 17th place, with 38 points against Vitória’s 40, which in two consecutive matches beat Vasco and Cruzeiro by 3-0, coming out of a near relegation out of the zone. Brusque needs to win to get out of the Z4 and the CRB dreams of access and will enter the G4 if they win.

Also at 4 pm, Londrina and Ponte Preta play. The Paraná team is in 18th place with 38 points and Macaca has 43, in 14th place. A victory completely frees São Paulo from any risk, but if they lose, they will go to the last two rounds still threatened. Even more so if Brusque does his homework.

Closing the Monday of Série B, at 20h, Remo receives Goiás in another game from the extremes of the table. After all, the people from Pará still have a risk of falling, with 41 points, and they need 3 points to end the threats. While Goiás needs the victory to return to the G4, where almost the entire championship was.

Series B has two more games

The sophomore has two other games, without much importance for the table, both at 18:00. O Náutico receives Sampaio Corrêa, in a duel of the eighth against the 10th. Pernambucans still have remote chances of going up.

And there is Vila Nova x Vasco, with Goiás in 13th and almost free of second, against cruzmaltino in ninth and with no chance of leaving Serie B this year. By the way, Vasco is the only team mathematically guaranteed in the next edition of the tournament.

