Sertanejo Thiago Costa remains hospitalized and will undergo another surgery

Singer Thiago Costa is still hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of the Metropolitan Hospital for Urgency and Emergency in Ananindeua, in the Greater Belém region, as reported by the sertanejo advisor, this Sunday (11/14). There is still no forecast for discharge and the artist should undergo a new surgery on his right arm, next Tuesday (16/11). Thiago also suffered a serious injury to his right leg and has already undergone surgery.

Also according to the singer’s press office, he also needed two more blood bags. But, despite the seriousness of the injuries, according to the latest medical bulletin released this Saturday (13/11), the health status of the countryman is stable. It remains conscious and is feeding. The next medical bulletin will be released later this Sunday, from 17h.

Thiago Costa RED Country singer Thiago Costa remains in the ICU, but his health is stable, according to the artist’s advisorsInstagram/Reproduction Thiago Costa Thiago Costa and the familyPlay/ Instagram Thiago Costa All of the sertanejo concerts in November were canceledPlay/ Instagram Thiago Costa The countryman had an accident while riding a jetskiPlay/ Instagram Thiago Costa Improvements!Play/ Instagram 0

Thiago Costa had an accident at the Furo do Maguari, in the capital of Pará, in the late afternoon of Thursday (11/11). The watercraft he was on with someone else was hit by a speedboat. This other person who was on the motorcycle with him was also taken to the hospital. Her health status was not disclosed.

