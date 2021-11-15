“Shameful for all of us”, says Luxemburgo about Cruzeiro’s game in Bahia – 11/14/2021

As much as the match in Salvador has little or no impact on Cruzeiro’s campaign in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, losing 3-0 is too much for a big club, regardless of the situation. In the specific case of Raposa, Vitória built the score with great ease and was already winning 2-0 at eight minutes of play.

In the view of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Cruzeiro’s performance was shameful. The star coach said he had already expected a drop in performance after the triumph over Brusque, which practically freed the risk of relegation to Serie C, but not a brutal crash.

“I expected that there would be a drop in performance due to maintenance in the Second Division, but not in the way it was. We have to improve our posture, as the way the team behaved was shameful for all of us. I expected a fall, but not brutal,” commented Luxa.

Luxembourg’s irritation at the press conference was more linked to the team’s behavior than to the negative result. However, the coach ruled out using the match in Salvador as a parameter to define who should or should not stay at Cruzeiro for 2022, if he remains in charge of the main team’s coach.

“This game was atypical. If I analyze to decide who needs to be fired, there isn’t one left, including me. It can’t be radical. We have to be calm, calm, the process has to be intelligent and coherent. Make as few mistakes as possible.” .

Cruzeiro returns to the field on Friday, the 19th, in front of Sampaio Corrêa, in Maranhão.