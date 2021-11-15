‘She wasn’t mine,’ said the singer’s mother

Upon learning of the death of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira, the singer’s mother, would have thanked God for having lived with her daughter for 26 years.

In an article shown tonight on “Sunday Spectacular”, Daniela Neder, friend and dentist of the “queen of suffering”, revealed that she was beside the singer’s mother when they received the news of Marília Mendonça’s death.

As she told the program, Ruth Moreira said, “God gave me. God took. Blessed be your name.”

It wasn’t mine, but I’m grateful to you for giving it to me for 26 years.

Neder, who was even Ruth’s godmother at the wedding, said that a medical team was present at the site, as they imagined that the worst could happen, since the plane crash had already been reported.

The accident

The singer Marília Mendonça died last week as a result of a plane accident in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais. In addition to the artist, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana, died.

The bodies of the victims have already been buried, amid the national commotion. The sertaneja wake was opened in Goiás, it was open to the public and received thousands of fans.

Since her death, Marília Mendonça has received several tributes, such as one by artists Paulo Terra and Edy HP, who painted a mural 23 meters wide and 6 meters high in São Paulo.

The artist was also remembered by singers such as Gusttavo Lima and Henrique and Juliano who returned to the stage and were thrilled to pay homage to the sertaneja. Close friends of Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa moved the audience by singing one of the hits of the queen of suffering during the presentation.