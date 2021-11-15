Shiba Inu and Dogecoin beat biggest Bitcoin update in and BNB set to surpass all-time high, analyst says

In the week that Bitcoin (BTC) promoted one of the biggest updates in its history, the implementation of the Taproot soft fork, the two best known memecoins on the market, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) outperformed the BTC in terms of user interest and number of Google searches.

The Google Trends tool, which allows you to track the most searched terms and words in the largest internet search engine, revealed that the assigned terms the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency scored 44/100, while the terms associated with Dogecoin scored 14/100.

Meanwhile, the terms associated with Taproot stayed at ‘only’ 7/100 demonstrate that investors in the cryptoactive market are more interested in new opportunities investment than in technical aspects and updates that can make Bitcoin better, faster and more private.

Over the past 12 months, interest in DOGE (in yellow) AND SHIBA (in blue) has been greater than that of Taproot (in red). Source: Google Trends.

BNB and Shib ready for historic highs

The interest of cryptocurrency investors in the memecoin Shib can be explained in part by its performance during the year, as the cryptocurrency rose more than 10,000% in 2021 leading holders to become millionaires in less than 12 months.

In October alone, Shib rose by 800%, setting a new all-time record for its price, and although a correction sent the cryptocurrency back by about 30%, analysts like Scott Melker believe it is ready for a new high in the month of November.

Melker points out that Shiba Inu looks optimistic after overcoming a diagonal resistance that has kept competitor Dogecoin down in recent weeks.

“I bought it because it’s hitting the charts and I think it could go back to high… This thing has a lot of volume. We are seeing that this four hour candle is the biggest in some days, bursting. I love that. My target is here ($0.000089)”, he pointed out.

Already, according to the analyst known as Smart Contract, another cryptocurrency that is poised to surpass its historic high is the Binance Coin (BNB).

The analyst has already hit important moves in the cryptoactives market as in June 2018, when Bitcoin was trading at over $5,500, and he predicted that BTC would reach $3,200, which in fact occurred a few months later.

Now, in the case of the BNB, he points out that the chart points to a dizzying high for the BNB that could take the cryptocurrency above US$800.

“BNB still looks amazing, ATH is still 100% on the table (in my opinion).”

$bnb still looks amazing, ATH still 100% on the table imo. pic.twitter.com/1E0vJYJfi2 — Bluntz (@SmartContracter) November 12, 2021

