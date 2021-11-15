Shortage of semiconductor chips is expected to continue until mid 2022 – 11/15/2021

The semiconductor shortage that began with the covid-19 pandemic will remain a problem for industry and consumers until at least mid-2022, making consumer electronics more expensive. The assessment is made by the association of representatives of the sector and specialists in the automotive sector, one of those that were impacted by the lack of components for electrical circuits.

The president of the Brazilian Semiconductor Industry Association (Abisemi), Rogério Nunes, said that the demand for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) products had increased with the pandemic, surprising the semiconductor sector that had been impacted by the interruption of several chains productive. “This semiconductor sector is slow to return to production. It takes a few months due to its manufacturing characteristics,” he explained.

The president of the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), Luiz Carlos Moraes, said at a press conference on the 8th of the last month about the results of the sector, that the retraction in sales in October is a reflection of the difficulties faced by the industry, such as the lack of components, in worldwide shortage. “The year 2022 will continue to be a year of great challenges in the delivery of semiconductors to the automotive sector,” he said at the time.

“There are talks between 5 million and 7.5 million cars not produced this year in the world. There are 250,000 to 280,000 in Brazil as a result, but other sectors have also started to be affected – as of these last months, the area of ​​ICTs, cell phones”, noted Nunes. For him, the reduction in the offer of cell phones could reach 10%, “mainly due to shortages because demand remains relatively high”.

“Not only the automobile industry, but the industry in general had a hard time implementing safety standards, until everyone understood what was happening,” recalled Renan Pieri, economist at the São Paulo School of Business Administration (Eaesp), of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). He reinforces that the semiconductor sector has a certain inflexibility to adapt to demand. “The perspective is for regularization only in the second half of next year”.

Regarding the possibility of mitigating the problem, Pieri said that greater cooperation between the sector itself could have alleviated the problem. “What should or could have been done was coordination between the companies in the chain, all producers, both semiconductors and demanders, with the objective of creating cooperation measures, so that everyone could get through the crisis in the best possible way. “.

“This type of coordination, however, since we are talking about companies all over the world, it is very difficult”, he admits. Nunes, in turn, highlighted two factors that must be taken into account when analyzing the current scarcity situation: technological change, which is inherent to the market, and contextual and unpredictable issues, such as the covid-19 pandemic. These questions, however, deal with factors related to the sector itself.

“We have an excessive concentration of manufacturing these semiconductor products in Asia. For example, a country like Taiwan produces 43% of all wafers. [disco de silício] in the world. Korea has another 21%, practically dominating 70% of the memories in the world,” he adds. He said that other countries, such as the United States, are starting to introduce incentives to attract manufacturing. The same, according to him, occurs in Europe .

silicon disk

Nunes explained why semiconductors are so important in electronics production chains. “They are applied to all products that use electronic technology, so all products in our life use them today. Practically everything. From the medical area, agribusiness, information technology, computers, cell phones”, he enumerates.

These electronic components are what we most commonly know as chips. “Chips are actually a silicon wafer, a small piece of silicon that is actually a product enriched from sand. With this semiconductor item, we build an electrical circuit, an integrated circuit, we encapsulate this integrated circuit so that it can be used in electronic boards,” he added.