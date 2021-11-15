Shots, running and hidden customers: video shows theft of jewelry at Shopping Iguatemi | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Images from the internal circuit of the jewelry store robbed at Shopping Iguatemi Esplanada, located between Sorocaba and Votorantim (SP), on Saturday night (13), show the criminals’ actions (watch above) . The gang invaded the store around 8:30 pm, fired shots and fled carrying luxury jewelry and watches. Nobody was hurt.

In the videos, it is possible to see two thugs inside the store, while a third one passes in the corridor pointing a gun. Then the rush begins. Frightened, some people enter the jewelry store, which lowers the doors.

The images also show an employee removing the products from the window and placing them in a backpack that one of the criminals is holding. Other videos to which the report had access show how the establishment’s food court was after the riot.

The owner of the jewelry store and two security guards gave details of the robbery to the police. According to police reports, a security guard said he approached the driver of a car that was illegally parked in the mall’s parking lot, when the robbery was announced.

Then the assailant took the security guard’s gun, ballistic vest, and radio. A second guard reported that he was in front of the jewelry store when he was surrendered by two men. The pair were dressed in normal clothes.

According to the record, one boy was armed and the other also managed to get the second security guard’s gun and radio. With the guards’ revolvers, the criminals robbed the jewelry store. After the action, the gang would have tried to rob a second jewelry store, but failed. The mall’s internal alarm was triggered during the riot.

Two cars used by criminals in the robbery were found at a gas station at kilometer 12 of Rodovia Celso Charuri (SP-75), on Sunday afternoon (14). The vehicles were suspiciously parked behind a trunk truck.

According to the Highway Police, it was found that the cars had been stolen and that the chassis numbers on the windows did not match the license plates. Vehicles will be inspected.

According to the Military Police, employees of the jewelry store said that about 10 people participated in the crime. According to the preliminary survey, they fled with four watches and several jewelry, all valued at approximately R$600,000.

The Military Police, the Civil Police and the Municipal Civil Guard of Sorocaba were at the establishment. The Scientific Police was also called in to carry out an investigation into the robbed jewelry store. In addition, several private ambulances were seen at the scene.

In a statement, the mall said that the police were immediately called and that it continues to collaborate with the investigations. Also according to the note, there was no record of injuries.

Due to the robbery, the mall closed its activities two hours ahead of schedule on Saturday. On Sunday, the establishment opened normally, from 12:00 to 20:00, and, according to reports, registered a lot of movement.

Some employees and customers had to remain locked inside stores and restaurants for more than an hour and a half while the PM carried out a sweep of the place to try to find the bad guys.

Images sent to TV has show shoppers running and store doors being lowered. Many customers fled the mall on foot and, after the situation was normalized, returned to the parking lot to pick up their vehicles, free of charge for length of stay.

A resident was even hidden behind an air conditioner with a friend and a saleswoman for an hour. After leaving the establishment, she ran for two kilometers to her house.

“We were in a cubicle behind an air conditioner. Imagine a very tiny thing. The three of us were there for over an hour, which to me only felt like ten minutes. Time went by really fast. , if there’s a shot, it’s harder to catch us’. I stayed in the corner, on my side. One was lying on my leg and the other on my arm”, he told the g1.

Shops on Avenida Professora Izoraida Marques Peres, where the mall is located, also closed their doors. The road was blocked towards the Center, being released only around 22:30. Urbes supported local traffic.

