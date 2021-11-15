‘Show of the Famous’ has first eliminated after a hot night of performances

The knockout phase of the Famous Show started this Sunday (14) and already has the first eliminated from Group B: Thiago Arancam.

After playing the Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, the artist had to say goodbye to the program. That’s because he was ranked last among Victor Kley and Wanessa Camargo, with a score of 158.3.

The singer hugged the other guests and thanked them for participating.

During his presentation, including, rip off bet on an unusual lens to simulate the visual impairment of the honoree. The prop caused during the show and he even asked a member of the production to remove the piece from his eyes.

Another highlight of the night was Victor Kley who delivered a breathtaking performance. interpreting Cazuza,the singer took off and collected compliments from Boninho who even surprised him with a score of 10.

POWERFUL

The actress Claudia Raia left his followers stunned this Sunday (14) by showing the look he’s going to wear on the panel of judges. Famous Show this week.

In her Instagram feed, she appeared in a turquoise-colored, feather-filled ’60s dress and left her legs showing. She adorned the look with luxurious jewelry and glasses in the same color as the piece.