Silvio Santos discovers the truth about journalist and makes a drastic decision on SBT

O SBT went through a not-so-pleasant episode in recent days involving a renowned journalist. The direction of Journalism fired one of its employees after a false medical certificate, a trip with friends and a job outside the walls of TV in Silvio Santos.

According to the iG portal, the employee in question was spotted in videos and publications enjoying a party in Salvador (BA), with a glass of drink in hand, during the period she was on leave from the station due to a doctor’s request.

When she returned to the channel, the journalist was called by the board for a conversation. That’s when the resignation was announced. Asked why, the chief exposed the material he had captured from the internet.

Also according to the report, a second situation bothered SBT’s top management a lot: the participation of the then employee in a journalistic project for streaming.

The broadcaster didn’t see the job as bad, but found that the certificates she gave HR were so she could devote more time to the job.

The situation came to the attention of Silvio Santos, who, in recent months, left SBT because of Covid-19. Even with the third dose of the vaccine against the virus, the presenter has not returned to the company’s studios.

It was the boss who threw the hammer and demanded the journalist’s dismissal after she was caught in the club, remembering that the pandemic has not ended, much less the security protocols against the coronavirus.

Care in SBT

In the last 20 months, SBT promoted a turnaround at its headquarters, thinking about the most adequate security measures for its employees and guests of the station.

A space inside the main parking lot was prepared to carry out tests against the disease and, if the diagnosis is positive, a second part of the protocol was created against the contagion.

The programs by Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, Raul Gil, Eliana, Celso Portiolli and Ratinho, among others, only came back after this care was thought out by the board and approved by the owner.