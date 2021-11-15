Skate street: Pâmela Rosa is two-time world champion in Brazilian one-two

the skateboard crown street female continues to belong to Pamela Rosa. The 22-year-old São Paulo native won on Sunday (14), in Jacksonville, Florida (United States), the bi-championship of the sport, which is practiced in street obstacles, such as stairs or handrails.

Silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics (Japan), Rayssa Leal was in second place. The 13-year-old from Maranhão repeated the performance of 2019, when she was also runner-up. Japanese Momiji Nishiya, gold in Tokyo, completed the podium.

Pamela Rosa takes home the Super Crown Championship in Jacksonville! pic.twitter.com/oxOBKvHEtz — STREET LEAGUE (@StreetLeague) November 14, 2021

At first, eight skaters fought for four spots in the second part of the decision, where the athletes had two more maneuvers to seek the title. Rayssa advanced with the best total score (19.2). Pamela qualified on the limit, in fourth (16.7), but shone in the final maneuvers, with a 7.7 and an 8.1, discarding lower notes, while the rivals didn’t complete the moves. The paulista was 21.8 in the sum and secured first place.

The title crowns Pamela’s comeback after recovering from a serious injury to her left ankle, suffered during training, which hampered her performance in Tokyo. The Brazilian, leader of the ranking of World Skate (international federation of the sport), was in tenth position in the Games and did not go beyond the knockout phase.

Also this Sunday, the men’s final of the street World Cup will take place, with three Brazilians. Lucas Rabelo and Kelvin Hoefler (Silver in Tokyo) qualified in the knockout last Saturday (13) and were joined by Felipe Gustavo, who was already guaranteed in the decision. The disputes started at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

