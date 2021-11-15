Skate Street World Cup: Pamela is two-time world champion, and Rayssa is 2nd | skateboard

Note that Pamela Rosa is two-time world Skate Street champion! The 22-year-old São Paulo native won the Street League Super Crown in Jacksonville, Florida. In second place came Rayssa Leal, guaranteeing a Brazilian one-two on the podium, which repeats the result of the last SLS Super Crown.

1 of 1 Pamela and Rayssa on SLS Super Crown podium — Photo: Reproduction Pamela and Rayssa on the podium of the SLS Super Crown — Photo: Reproduction

After recovering from a serious ankle injury, Pamela Rosa left everything she had on the SLS track. The paulista had a sensational performance in the last final of the season, guaranteeing the bichampionship. Pamela finished the stage with a sum of 21.8.

Pamela opened the stage with the best lap, having a note of 4.6. But in the maneuvers she saw compatriot Rayssa Leal take the lead. Pamela qualified for the final four, the last two maneuvers, as the 4th place. However, the skater gave everything she had to do by exploring the handrail very well and got a 7.7 and an 8.1. The sum of the notes made it virtually impossible for Rayssa to qualify.

Pamela Rosa takes 8.1 on lap seven

Rayssa Leal took second place. The skateboard fairy, who won the last two stages of the SLS, made an extremely consistent and calm race. Fadinha went to the final four in the lead with a sum of 19.2 points. But Rayssa took Pamela’s turn in the first maneuver and had to go for riskier maneuvers, where he had two mistakes.

Rayssa Leal takes 6.9 on the third lap

The winner of the podium was Olympic champion Momiji Nishiya. The Japanese came to pressure Rayssa for the title, and had the second highest score in the competition with an 8.0. Nishiya got the score of 19.1 in the sum. In fourth place was Samarria Brevard with a total of 18.6.

Nishiya hits the trick, takes 8.0 and guarantees a spot in the finals