Soccer swindler who deceived São Paulo has a history of scams: young people, veterans, ex-wives and even councilor campaign | Fantastic

The soccer swindler who promoted a R$5 million deal between São Paulo and insurance company iSure, in 2020, has a history of scams revealed now by Fantástico. In addition to having acted as an intermediary in deals like this, Lucas Jeronymo de Moraes tricked young people with the promise of becoming players in Europe; veteran professionals with unrealistic contracts; ex-wives, with family histories of illness; and even merchants, after his campaign for councilor in a city in São Paulo. See the full report above.

The story was the same with all young people. Through recorded video plays, Lucas approached the family promising contracts in Europe. For this, family members should bear the costs of transport, maintenance, documentation and other expenses that reached BRL 70 thousand. Value that Lucas pocketed. Photos of football players in luxurious environments, added to the promises, sold Lucas’ supposed credibility, according to lawyers.

Even with professional players with experience at the biggest clubs in Brazil, such as Cruzeiro, Flamengo and Internacional, Lucas managed to convince them that their dreams were reality. Midfielder Augusto Recife, 38, was convinced to join Arapongas with the promise of playing in the first division of the Paraná championship. In the end, the hired squad played only two friendlies. Without official games, players never got what they promised.

He said that he worked with a group of investors, that the people were from São Paulo, from São Caetano, a bus company. He said that the people had a lot of money, that they were investing heavily in the club. But it was all a lie. — Augusto Recife, soccer player, 38 years old

São Paulo Futebol Clube sent a note to Fantástico confirming that Lucas presented himself as a direct subordinate of iSure, and said that the contract was signed by directors of the previous management with the company’s legal representatives. The insurance company said that it was the intermediary’s attitudes that made the partnership unfeasible, and that it trusts a fair conclusion for the injured parties.

A diverse portfolio of scams

In 2016, Lucas was a candidate for councilor in São Bernardo do Campo, on ABC Paulista. Even after closing the campaign account, distributed at least 20 checks that were no longer valid. He was sentenced to reimburse merchants, but has not done so so far.

Among women with whom he had relationships, some went to the police to report him. One of them reported the step by step of the manipulation that she suffered for money, reaching a loss of R$ 50 thousand.

He alleged family problems with father, mother. There are always fathers and mothers feeling sick, needing money, needing exams… — Woman who had a relationship with Lucas

In most of the nearly 30 cases that he responds to, Lucas was not found by the courts. But Fantastic tracked him down and demanded answers to the allegations. He says he doesn’t know about the requests for protective measures against him, and says he sees the situation with surprise:

I don’t talk about that, about the company. I don’t talk about process, mainly because I’m sure it runs in secrecy of justice. They are untruths. It’s up to Justice to put who is right, who is wrong. And I certainly have nothing to do with this football issue. I’m no longer part of it. I never took part.

