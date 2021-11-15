Sol vents with Aline chats with Day

Solange Gomes and Aline Mineiro spoke this morning about Dayane Mello’s attitudes in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). On the sofa, in the external area of ​​the headquarters, the ex-bathtub Gugu told of the conversation she had with the model this morning and criticized her position in the game.

I already made some conclusions yesterday because I called her to talk and she turns. She had time to turn around because she knew I was going to question it, so she created a whole lot of content in her head and she has a flaw or a quality: she thinks that only she is the smart one, the owner of the game.

Aline, listening carefully to her colleague’s outburst, also agreed and remembered the disagreements with her ex-affair. “I’ve already looked her in the eye several times and said: ‘do you think that just because I sleep I’m stupid? I’m not'”.

“Each one plays in a different way, understand?”, said Solange.

Gugu’s ex-bathtub said she was disappointed that Day said in a conversation that she was his priority and, yesterday, hinted that he was prioritizing others instead of her.

“I don’t know what it’s like out there, but I’m pretty disappointed after yesterday. It was great that it happened, it was good,” Sol said, recalling the model’s lines:

“‘Oh Solange, but I said you were my priority in the remaining one’. Oh my love, until I get to the remaining one, there’s nomination from the farmer, voting from the headquarters, there’s this, there’s that. There’s a lot going on. I only went to talk to her because she came to talk to me,” he fired.

Aline advised her colleague not to get involved in fights so as not to be shaken. “You have to save your psych here because if you don’t… you’re doing very well in your psyche […]”said the ex-panicat when she was interrupted by Sol

Yesterday I was talking to Val and she started screaming, slamming the door because she saw that it’s also interesting to fight.

The ex-panicat nodded and Sol said he was going down to take a shower.