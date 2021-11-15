Solange Gomes and Valentina talk to thirst

The final stretch of A Fazenda 13 is approaching and tempers are still running high. Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla, who were partners in the game, fell out and quarreled this Sunday afternoon(14), by combinations from the next farm.

“It doesn’t come from cheating”

“Now, two months, right Valentina? Decided to show up at the game, uhu, Valentina arrived. F*** what a mess, I’ve been slapping my face since the first week and you’ve been there silently, so as not to be voted and not to be nominated. Now you decided to show up. It doesn’t come from treachery with me, I put my mouth on the trambone, I put everything on the wheel”shouted Solange.

“So talk, come on,” said Valentina. “Let the lamp I say fix it”, snapped Solange, screaming. “Valentina, don’t come do a show now, because you spent 2 months blowing Pepe a kiss and saying you were going to make a coconut. That’s what you’ve done here for the entire program. While I was going to the countryside, I had a fight with several people. I played, I showed up in the game as I was supposed to. Because I’m Solange, I’m like that. Now, 2 months, praising everyone not”, continued the journalist.

“I scream whenever I want to scream!”, said Valentina excitedly. “Two months later, the tone of voice changed! Oh spare me! Grajaú’s misunderstanding”, snapped Solange.

Solange Gomes and Valetina. (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

