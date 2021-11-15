Solange Gomes argues with Valentina Francavilla

THE bullshit between Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes migrated to the headquarters room of A Fazenda 13. After calling her friend a traitor and manipulable, Solange plays in the face of the Italian woman who, since the beginning of the game, did everything to save herself.

Screaming and mocking, Solange Gomes says that after two months, Valentina Francavilla shows up in the game. “I’ve been getting slapped in the face since the first week. You are there in silence so as not to be indicated, here now, she decided to show up. It doesn’t come from ‘trairagem’ with me, I don’t put my mouth on the trombone right away.“, shoots Solange.

Valentina Francavilla demands that Gugu’s ex-bathtub speaks what she knows. The woman declares that at the right time she will speak and continues: “Don’t show up, no, because you spent two months blowing Pepe a kiss and saying you were going to poop. That’s what you saw here for the entire program, while I was going to the countryside. while I fought with Bill [Araújo], MC Gui, with Marina… Because I played, I appeared in the game as I should have.”

Mouse’s stage assistant folds her arms and leaves Solange Gomes talking to herself. The piece ends: “Now after two months that you’ve already shown up right outside, do you want to slam the door and yell at me? HUH!”

