Son of Libyan dictator Gaddafi announces presidential candidacy – News

Saif al-Islam, son of the late Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi, presented this Sunday (14) his official candidacy for the presidential elections, scheduled for December, announced an official from the Election Commission.

“Candidate Saif al-Islam Muammar Gaddafi has presented his candidacy for the presidency of the Libyan state,” said the High Electoral Commission (HNEC), which organizes the December 24 and January parliamentary elections.

“He presented his candidacy documents at the HNEC office in Sabha [sul], thus completing all the legal conditions required by Law No. 1 on the election of the head of State, approved by the Parliament”, announced a statement.

Saif al-Islam, 49, was also given the electoral title of the city of Sabha, according to the Election Commission.

The elections will be the culmination of a difficult political process sponsored by the United Nations and are expected to end a decade of chaos since the fall of the regime of Muammar Gaddafi, assassinated in 2011 in a popular uprising.

The election must also represent the end point of the fights between rival groups, one from the west and the other from the east of the country.