Son of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi presents presidential candidacy – International

TRIPOLI – Saif al-Islam, son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, presented this Sunday, 14, his official candidacy for the presidential elections scheduled for December, announced an official of the Electoral Commission, while he is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for “crimes against humanity”.

Saif al Islam, whose whereabouts are unknown, appeared at the Electoral Commission office in Sabha, one of three authorized centers alongside Tripoli and Benghazi.

Dressed in a brown tunic and turban, he signed the documents alongside his attorney.

“He presented his candidacy documents at the office of the High Electoral Commission (HNEC) in Sabha, thus fulfilling all the legal conditions required by Law No. 1 on the election of the head of state, approved by the Parliament,” the commission said in a statement. .

Saif al-Islam was also given the electoral title.

Presidential elections, the first in the country, are scheduled for December 24 and parliamentary elections for January.

In late July, the son of Gaddafi stated in an interview with the newspaper New York Times that he did not rule out returning to the political life of his country.

The elections will be the culmination of a difficult political process sponsored by the United Nations and must end a decade of chaos since the fall of the regime of Muammar Gaddafi, assassinated in 2011 in a popular uprising.

They should also represent the final point of fighting between two rival groups trying to control the country, one from the west and the other from the east.

In June 2011, the ICC issued a detention order against Saif al Islam “for crimes against humanity” committed during the crackdown on the uprising in Libya.

He was arrested the same year by an armed group in Zenten, in the west of the country. He was sentenced to death four years later by the Tripoli judicial authorities. But the group refused to deliver it until 2017.

The group, however, never confirmed their release and their trail was lost. The ICC announced that Saif al-Islam had been located in Zenten at the end of 2019.

“The situation of Saif al Islam Gaddafi in the ICC has not changed. According to the notification published in 2011, he is still being sought,” Fadi Abdallah, spokesman for the court, told Al-Ahrar channel.

For the international community, the holding of elections is essential for a peace process in the country, which has the largest oil reserves in the country. Africa.

But elections remain uncertain, with tensions between rival groups rising. After the confirmation of Saif al Isla’s candidacy, doubts remain about the names of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a strongman from the eastern region of Libya, and of Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah, who led the transitional government. /AFP